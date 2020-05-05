Left Menu
Development News Edition

Max Bupa appoints Krishnan Ramachandran as MD, CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:47 IST
Max Bupa appoints Krishnan Ramachandran as MD, CEO

Max Bupa Health Insurance on Tuesday said it has appointed Krishnan Ramachandran as its new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). He succeeds Ashish Mehrotra, who has decided to pursue another opportunity after a successful stint of almost five years, Max Bupa Health Insurance said in a statement.

Ramachandran has over 23 years of experience in health insurance, healthcare and life sciences segments, the insurer said. He last served as the CEO of Apollo Munich Health Insurance.

Commenting on his new role, Krishnan Ramachandran said, "Health insurance continues to be the fastest-growing segment in the non-life insurance industry and is set for a quantum growth. It provides huge opportunity to companies like Max Bupa to grow exponentially and create a market leading position." Prior to Apollo Munich, Krishnan served in various capacities as practice head healthcare and experience manager at Deloitte Consulting, in India and the US. He holds an MBA degree from IIM-Kolkata, and a B.Tech degree in electrical and electronics engineering from IIT-Madras.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

No community transmission of COVID-19, behavioural changes may be new 'healthy' normal: Harsh Vardhan

India has so far been able to stave off community transmission of COVID-19, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, expressing the hope that behavioural changes brought about by the infection could become the new normal for a healthy soci...

FOREX-Euro drops after German court ruling fuels uncertainty

The euro weakened across the board on Tuesday after a German consitutional court ruled that the Bundesbank must stop buying government bonds if the European Central Bank cannot prove those purchases are needed. The decision did not apply to...

COVID-19: India gives 200,000 HCQ tablets, other medical supplies to Myanmar

India on Tuesday provided 200,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets and other medical equipment to Myanmar to aid its fight against the deadly coronavirus. Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar handed over the medical supplies to the official...

Report: Israeli airstrikes on eastern Syria kill 14 fighters

Israeli airstrikes in eastern Syria killed 14 Iranian and Iraqi fighters and wounded others, some seriously, an opposition war monitoring group said Tuesday. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the late Monday strikes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020