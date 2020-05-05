Max Bupa appoints Krishnan Ramachandran as MD, CEO

Max Bupa Health Insurance on Tuesday said it has appointed Krishnan Ramachandran as its new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). He succeeds Ashish Mehrotra, who has decided to pursue another opportunity after a successful stint of almost five years, Max Bupa Health Insurance said in a statement.

Ramachandran has over 23 years of experience in health insurance, healthcare and life sciences segments, the insurer said. He last served as the CEO of Apollo Munich Health Insurance.

Commenting on his new role, Krishnan Ramachandran said, "Health insurance continues to be the fastest-growing segment in the non-life insurance industry and is set for a quantum growth. It provides huge opportunity to companies like Max Bupa to grow exponentially and create a market leading position." Prior to Apollo Munich, Krishnan served in various capacities as practice head healthcare and experience manager at Deloitte Consulting, in India and the US. He holds an MBA degree from IIM-Kolkata, and a B.Tech degree in electrical and electronics engineering from IIT-Madras.