Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aus, New Zealand agree to establish coronavirus-safe travel bubble

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:54 IST
Aus, New Zealand agree to establish coronavirus-safe travel bubble
Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Australia and New Zealand have agreed to establish a "trans-Tasman bubble" that would allow safe travel between the two countries, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, underlining that it was an important part of the economic recovery after the pandemic outbreak. Morrison said that Australia must now work to flatten the curve of rising unemployment, pushing the need for workplaces and the broader economy to become "COVID-safe" so they can re-open. Discussions are going on easing restrictions over the coming months.

"We need to continue to have the right controls in place to test more people, trace those who test positive, and respond to local outbreaks when they occur. These are precedent conditions to enable Australia to relax baseline restrictions and enable Australians to live and work in a COVID-19 safe economy," he said while confirming that there were only 1,000 active cases in the country and the daily infection rate has been low. The Tuesday's National Cabinet chaired by Morrison with state and territory leaders also included the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who is currently visiting Australia to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

Arden was invited by Australia to discuss a "trans-Tasman bubble" that would enable New Zealanders and Australians to freely travel between the two countries. "We agreed to start work on a trans-Tasman COVID-19 safe travel zone, easing travel restrictions between Australia and New Zealand," Morrison confirmed after the meeting.

The travel arrangement between the two neighboring countries would be put in place once it is safe, with the necessary health, transport, and other protocols to protect public health. "A trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone would be mutually beneficial, assisting our trade and economic recovery, helping kick-start the tourism and transport sectors, enhancing sporting contacts, and reuniting families and friends," Ardern and Morrison said in a joint statement.

He told the media after the meeting the bubble was "still some time away" but it was important to flag early as it was an important part of the economic recovery after the pandemic outbreak. Morrison said he expected New Zealand would be the first country Australia would open its borders to.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Australia reached 6,850 with 97 deaths whereas 1,486 cases and 20 deaths in New Zealand.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures climb on oil gains, easing of lockdowns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as oil prices staged a recovery and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies.Some hard-hit countries including Italy as well as a handful of U.S....

German court asks ECB to justify bond purchase stimulus

Germanys Constitutional Court has ruled that the countrys central bank must stop participating in a key European Central Bank stimulus program but gave the ECB time to demonstrate that the stimulus program is needed and appropriate. The jud...

FEATURE-Workers mauled by pandemic shock to wildlife reserves, national parks

By Harry Jacques and Nita Bhalla DENPASAR, IndonesiaNAIROBI, May 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - For more than two decades, M Khairi spent his days working as a park guide, accompanying a steady trickle of tourists keen to trek across the lu...

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina's $65 bln debt revamp has 'proven difficult' -Guzman

Argentinas efforts to convince bondholders to accept a 65 billion debt restructuring proposal are proving tough work, the countrys economy minister told Reuters, but said he had no plans to extend a Friday deadline for a deal.Argentina is a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020