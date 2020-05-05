Aus, New Zealand agree to establish coronavirus-safe travel bubble

Australia and New Zealand have agreed to establish a "trans-Tasman bubble" that would allow safe travel between the two countries, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, underlining that it was an important part of the economic recovery after the pandemic outbreak. Morrison said that Australia must now work to flatten the curve of rising unemployment, pushing the need for workplaces and the broader economy to become "COVID-safe" so they can re-open. Discussions are going on easing restrictions over the coming months.

"We need to continue to have the right controls in place to test more people, trace those who test positive, and respond to local outbreaks when they occur. These are precedent conditions to enable Australia to relax baseline restrictions and enable Australians to live and work in a COVID-19 safe economy," he said while confirming that there were only 1,000 active cases in the country and the daily infection rate has been low. The Tuesday's National Cabinet chaired by Morrison with state and territory leaders also included the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who is currently visiting Australia to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

Arden was invited by Australia to discuss a "trans-Tasman bubble" that would enable New Zealanders and Australians to freely travel between the two countries. "We agreed to start work on a trans-Tasman COVID-19 safe travel zone, easing travel restrictions between Australia and New Zealand," Morrison confirmed after the meeting.

The travel arrangement between the two neighboring countries would be put in place once it is safe, with the necessary health, transport, and other protocols to protect public health. "A trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone would be mutually beneficial, assisting our trade and economic recovery, helping kick-start the tourism and transport sectors, enhancing sporting contacts, and reuniting families and friends," Ardern and Morrison said in a joint statement.

He told the media after the meeting the bubble was "still some time away" but it was important to flag early as it was an important part of the economic recovery after the pandemic outbreak. Morrison said he expected New Zealand would be the first country Australia would open its borders to.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Australia reached 6,850 with 97 deaths whereas 1,486 cases and 20 deaths in New Zealand.