"Husband attempted to run her over with his car": Meerut Police arrest man, girlfriend after dispute with wife

Meerut Police on Sunday arrested a man and his female acquaintance for allegedly attempting to run over his wife with a car following a confrontational argument in the Lohiyanagar police station area. The police have also seized the vehicle used in the crime as legal proceedings move forward.

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 23:04 IST
"Husband attempted to run her over with his car": Meerut Police arrest man, girlfriend after dispute with wife
Kotwali Circle Officer, Sangram Singh (Photo/UP Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meerut Police on Sunday arrested a man and his female acquaintance for allegedly attempting to run over his wife with a car following a confrontational argument in the Lohiyanagar police station area. The police have also seized the vehicle used in the crime as legal proceedings move forward. According to preliminary police findings, the dispute erupted on October 3 when the victim, identified as Sunita, a resident of Kajipur, spotted her husband, Mayank, accompanied by his girlfriend, Mahi. When Sunita confronted her husband and attempted to intervene, an intense altercation broke out between the parties. During the argument, the husband allegedly tried to strike and injure his wife using his automobile before fleeing the scene.

Kotwali Circle Officer (CO) Sangram Singh confirmed the incident and outlined the immediate police intervention following the complaint. "On October 3, an incident came to light under the Lohiyanagar police station, in which Sunita, a resident of Kajipur, saw her husband Mayank with his girlfriend Mahi... When she stopped him, an argument ensued. In response, her husband attempted to run her over with his car to harm her," said Sangram Singh.

The officer detailed the swift action taken by law enforcement to detain the suspects and gather evidence. "Taking immediate cognisance of the incident, the police arrested the accused under the relevant sections... The husband Mayank and his girlfriend Mahi have been arrested, and the car used in the incident has been seized. Further action is in progress in the matter," added the Kotwali Circle Officer. (ANI)

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