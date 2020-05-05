Left Menu
Development News Edition

Housing prices dip 2-9 pc across 8 major cities in Apr: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:06 IST
Housing prices dip 2-9 pc across 8 major cities in Apr: Report

Housing prices have declined 2-9 per cent across eight cities in April due to the nationwide lockdown which affected the demand badly, according to real estate portal Magicbricks. The decrease has been recorded against the price levels of the previous month.

Magicbricks.com is owned by Magicbricks Realty Services, which is a subsidiary of Times Internet, the digital arm of the Times of India Group. In its latest report, Magicbricks has analysed the price changes within the month of lockdown and observed that "the prices have decreased by 2-9 per cent across cities".

Eight Tier-I cities witnessed an average price decline of around 4 per cent during the lockdown (March 15 to April 15), it added.  The prices are of primary and secondary markets being quoted by the sellers on its website. "Magicbricks research analysis suggests that prices have rationalised in most of the cities and reached the same level as they were one year back," the report said.

As per the data, prices declined 9 per cent in Hyderabad, 5 per cent in Bengaluru, 4 per cent each in Kolkata and Chennai, 3 per cent in Delhi-NCR, and 2 per cent each in Mumbai and Pune. Magicbricks 'COVID-19 Property Buyer Sentiment Survey' found out that one out of three home buyers want to drop or keep on hold their property buying decision.

However, a large majority of 67 per cent are still planning to go ahead with their investment although with a reduced budget, it said. PTI MJH BAL.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

China launches spacecraft via largest carrier rocket - CCTV

China on Tuesday successfully launched its largest carrier rocket, which was carrying a new-generation spacecraft, state broadcaster CCTV said. The Long March-5B carrier rocket took off at 1800 local time 1000 GMT at the Wenchang Space Laun...

US STOCKS-Futures climb on oil gains, easing of lockdowns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as oil prices staged a recovery and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies.Some hard-hit countries including Italy as well as a handful of U.S....

German court asks ECB to justify bond purchase stimulus

Germanys Constitutional Court has ruled that the countrys central bank must stop participating in a key European Central Bank stimulus program but gave the ECB time to demonstrate that the stimulus program is needed and appropriate. The jud...

FEATURE-Workers mauled by pandemic shock to wildlife reserves, national parks

By Harry Jacques and Nita Bhalla DENPASAR, IndonesiaNAIROBI, May 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - For more than two decades, M Khairi spent his days working as a park guide, accompanying a steady trickle of tourists keen to trek across the lu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020