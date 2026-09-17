Puravankara Expands Mumbai Footprint with Redevelopment Triumph

In a notable expansion within Mumbai's bustling real estate sphere, Puravankara Limited has acquired redevelopment rights for three residential societies located in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West. This project, sprawling over 4.68 acres, boasts a developmental potential of approximately 1.05 million square feet and is estimated to generate a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹2,600 crore.

According to Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Limited, redevelopment plays a crucial role in the company's growth strategy in Mumbai. “Our eighth redevelopment project emphasizes the momentum and trust homebuyers have in our brand,” he stated, highlighting the importance of a sustainable redevelopment approach reinforced by disciplined capital allocation and strong execution.

Rajat Rastogi, CEO-West & Commercial Assets, further explained that the redevelopment aims not just to add to the city's housing supply but to rejuvenate long-established neighborhoods. With ongoing projects in premier locations such as Breach Candy and Pali Hill, Puravankara steadily reshapes Mumbai's residential landscape, reflecting a potential GDV of approximately ₹17,500 crore from redevelopment alone.