Puravankara Expands Mumbai Footprint with Redevelopment Triumph

Puravankara Limited has secured rights for redevelopment in Goregaon West, Mumbai. The 4.68-acre project, the company's eighth in the city, signifies a Gross Development Value of ₹2,600 crore and strengthens the real estate developer's presence in Mumbai's dynamic market. The project emphasizes thoughtful design and community focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-09-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 16:15 IST
Puravankara Expands Mumbai Footprint with Redevelopment Triumph
Puravankara secures Rs 2,600 crore redevelopment project in Goregaon West, Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

In a notable expansion within Mumbai's bustling real estate sphere, Puravankara Limited has acquired redevelopment rights for three residential societies located in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West. This project, sprawling over 4.68 acres, boasts a developmental potential of approximately 1.05 million square feet and is estimated to generate a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹2,600 crore.

According to Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Limited, redevelopment plays a crucial role in the company's growth strategy in Mumbai. “Our eighth redevelopment project emphasizes the momentum and trust homebuyers have in our brand,” he stated, highlighting the importance of a sustainable redevelopment approach reinforced by disciplined capital allocation and strong execution.

Rajat Rastogi, CEO-West & Commercial Assets, further explained that the redevelopment aims not just to add to the city's housing supply but to rejuvenate long-established neighborhoods. With ongoing projects in premier locations such as Breach Candy and Pali Hill, Puravankara steadily reshapes Mumbai's residential landscape, reflecting a potential GDV of approximately ₹17,500 crore from redevelopment alone.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

China’s Beef Emissions Are Moving West, and Farm Size Isn’t the Whole Story

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026