Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt invites experts to offer ideas to mitigate COVID-19 impact

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:24 IST
Karnataka govt invites experts to offer ideas to mitigate COVID-19 impact

The Karnataka government has invited experts to offer suggestions, new ideas, and suggest projects, strategies and work plans to help it formulate an integrated strategy to mitigate the social and economic impact of COVID-19 and promote a healthy and safe revival of the State. According to a concept note put out for discussion, a uniform revival policy for the whole state is not possible as the impact on the economy varies across the regions and sectors.

The estimation of the impact across the administrative divisions/ districts is essential to frame the redressal policy and programmes, it said. The Planning Department, with the help of Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES) and Data Analytics Centre and with the help of interns and the faculty support, is trying to design the projects to conduct impact analysis across the divisions on various issues, the concept note said.

What is required is immediate assessment of the current situation and, with new ideas, design short, medium and long-term policies, it said. During the lockdown period,production almost come to a standstill in the state, whose GDP at current prices is estimated (2019-20) at 15,50,297 crore and the average per day works out to be Rs 4300 crore.

It is assumed that the loss would continue for a longer period if the period is extended and even after that, it will require some time for revival. The greatest loss is in service sector which is a major contributor to State GDP (66 per cent) and also to employment (47.44 per cent); the other sector affected is industry/manufacturing contributing 22.8 per cent to State GDP.

The production in agriculture sector is comparatively less affected as Rabi harvesting season is over. But the horticulture, floriculture and allied activities have suffered a great loss due to delink from marketing chain , the concept note said.

The contribution of Bangalore Urban to the State economy is about 25 per cent to 30 per cent (very low estimation). Hence revival of Bangalore urban economy is essential.

The Bangalore urban economy is mainly dependent on migrant labour and therefore the revival depends on bringing back the people for work to meet the labour demand. A policy/programme needs to be formulated, it said.

A quick survey of migrant workers and workers in informal sector is being taken up by DES (Planning Department) to assess the nature of these migrants and the quantum of job requirements.PTI RS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,583; cases climb to 46,711 in country: Health ministry

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 1,583 with 194 fatalities reported since Monday evening, while the number of cases saw a big jump of 3,875 to go up to 46,711 cases on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry. The ...

Business Highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1850 hours DEL50 BIZ-PETROL-2NDLD PRICE HIKE Delhi govt VAT hike Petrol price up Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel Rs 7.10 New Delhi Petrol price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre on Tue...

Maha: Four missing COVID-19 patients booked in Nanded

A case was registered against four COVID-19 patients, who went missing at Nanded district in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The police have launched a manhunt for four persons, who were among 20 pilgrims from the Langar Sahib, part of...

Yemen's Houthis report first coronavirus case, a death in Sanaa hotel

Authorities in Houthi-held north Yemen confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, a Somali national found dead in a Sanaa hotel, while the government in the south of the war-torn nation reported nine new infections.One of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020