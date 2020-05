BRIEF-AerCap CEO Says Deferred Over 60 Aircraft Deliveries - Conf Call

AerCap Holdings NV * CEO SAYS GENERALLY WILL NOT CONVERT DEBT TO EQUITY, EVEN THOUGH HAS AGREED TO DO SO AT NORWEGIAN - CONF CALL

* CEO SAYS BELIEVES THERE WILL BE $200 BILLION OF GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES GLOBALLY, HALF OF THIS ALREADY ANNOUNCED - CONF CALL * AERCAP CEO SAYS BELIEVES VIRGIN AUSTRALIA WILL KEEP MAJORITY OF FLEET

* AERCAP CEO SAYS BELIEVES VAST MAJORITY OF AIRLINES WILL SURVIVE THE CRISIS * AERCAP CEO SAYS DEFERRED OVER 60 AIRCRAFT DELIVERIES

* AERCAP CEO SAYS ASSUMING SUCCESSFUL RETURN TO MARKET, BOEING 737 MAX WILL BE IN DEMAND IN FUTURE YEARS * AERCAP CEO SAYS EUROPEAN AIRLINE CEOS EXPECT LIMITED RETURN TO SERVICE IN MAY

* AERCAP SAYS LEVEL OF ACTIVITY IN CHINA HALF OF WHAT THEY WERE DOING LAST YEAR * AERCAP CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE FEWER LESSORS IN COMING YEARS

* AECAP CEO SAYS PART OF 2021-22 CAPEX PLANS EXPECTED TO BE DEFERRED * AERCAP SAYS GOING TO DO A LOT OF UNSECURED FUNDING, MAINTAIN STRONG LIQUIDITY

* AERCAP CEO SAYS AIRBUS WILL CHANGE A220 TO ENSURE STANDARD COCKPIT WITH A320 * AERCAP CEO SAYS THERE IS STILL A MARKET FOR THE EMBRAER E2 JET AFTER COLLAPSE OF BOEING DEAL Further company coverage: