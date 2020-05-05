Left Menu
Development News Edition

Location tracking not allowed in apps using APIs jointly built by Apple, Google

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 19:28 IST
Location tracking not allowed in apps using APIs jointly built by Apple, Google

Apple and Google will not allow location tracking in apps that use the API (needed to make apps) being jointly built by the two tech giants to help health agencies reduce the spread of the coronavirus. However, the development is unlikely to have an impact on apps like Aarogya Setu.

Last month, Apple and Google had said they will launch a comprehensive solution that includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level technology to assist in enabling contact tracing. Application program interface or API is a set of functions and procedures used for building software and apps. According to sources, the location history restriction would apply only for apps that want to use this specific Google-Apple APIs, and will not impact any existing apps that have their own APIs for contact tracing.

This means the development is unlikely to have an impact on Aarogya Setu, given that it uses its own APIs. Indian government's mobile app Aarogya Setu, developed for tracking coronavirus patients, has recorded about nine crore downloads. The app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. Apple and Google, on Monday, published the COVID-19 Exposure Notification Terms of Service and policies to ensure transparency about how the API will work, and to help developers understand the criteria to use the API. To put it simply, they have spelt out the terms and conditions for developers for using the API. According to the policies, apps made using the said API must be created by or for a government public health authority, and can only be used for efforts on COVID-19 response. Also, the apps can collect limited necessary data and can only use that information for COVID-19 response efforts. All other uses of data, including targeting advertising, is not permitted. Also, the apps are not allowed to seek permission to access location services.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA issues SOPs to facilitate movement of Indian citizens stranded abroad

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA, on 01.05.2020, issued an Order and respective guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to extend the lockdown for a further period of 2 weeks w.e.f. May 4, 2020. In order to contain the spread ...

Dharavi COVID-19 cases up by 33 to 665: BMC

Mumbais biggest slum sprawl Dharavi on Tuesday reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 665, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official said. The overall death toll stood at 20, as no fresh fatality has been reported...

UK overtakes Italy with Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll

The United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from the new coronavirus in Europe, figures released on Tuesday showed, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the crisis. We...

Assam to start community surveillance for SARI, ILI to contain COVID-19

The Assam government firmed up plans to start community based surveillance for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections SARI and Influenza Like Illness ILI across the state in order to contain the possible spread of COVID-19, according to an off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020