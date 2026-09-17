Encryption Standoff: UK Government's Secret Demands for Apple Data Access

In an unfolding controversy, the British government's lack of transparency regarding its attempts to bypass encryption for accessing Apple user data has reached a critical point, as revealed during a London tribunal hearing. Civil rights groups accuse the government of overstepping and risking privacy and security.

Initially, Britain issued a technical capability notice in January last year, seeking encryption backdoor access to both U.S. and UK citizen data, but later withdrew it after discussions with the Trump administration. However, the demand resurfaced in July, this time targeting only Apple's UK customers.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal encountered heated arguments from both Apple and privacy advocates, who claimed such orders violate human rights and compromise security. The government staunchly defends its stance, emphasizing national security concerns. A ruling on the clandestine 'neither confirm nor deny' policy is anticipated soon, though a conclusive decision on the main issue may not appear until next year.