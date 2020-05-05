Left Menu
Indian Bank donates Rs 1 cr to TN govt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 19:53 IST
Indian Bank donates Rs 1 cr to TN govt

Chennai, May 5 (PTI): Pubilc sector Indian Bank on Tuesday donated Rs one crore to the Government of Tamil Nadu in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The managing director and CEO, Padmaja Chunduru of the city-headquartered bank's handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary K Shanmugam today.

Besides the contribution of employees of Tamil Nadu Grama Bank amounting to Rs 25.38 lakh was also presented by her, a press release said. On the banking initiatives taken by the lender, Indian Bank said its ATMs were consistently serving customers while digital channels were also functioning 'optimally' to ensure flow of transactions.

The bank had earlier launched COVID emergency loans for micro, small and medium enterprises, corporates, pensioners and salaried employees, poultry and agri-industry to support their businesses.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI.

