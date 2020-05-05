Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal registers liquor sales of Rs 40 cr on Day 1

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:01 IST
West Bengal registers liquor sales of Rs 40 cr on Day 1

West Bengal recorded liquor sales of Rs 40 crores on the first day of reopening of standalone shops on Monday, a wine traders' body of the state said. Forty-two days after the lockdown was enforced, the state government allowed only 'OFF' shops to reopen in all the red, orange and green zones, except those located in containment areas from Monday.

"The state registered liquor sales of around Rs 40 crores yesterday. Seventy per cent of the states liquor shops located in red, orange and green zones reopened yesterday," said Sushmita Mukherjee, Assistant Secretary of West Bengal Foreign Liquor, ON, OFF, CS Shops and Hotel Owners Association. The remaining 30 per cent shops are in containment zones, she said on Tuesday.

The outlets that resumed operation from Monday after 42 days witnessed unruly crowd behaviour, forcing the authorities to shut down many of them soon after they opened shutters. "The sales figure could have been higher if the shops remained open during the stipulated hours -- from 3 pm to 6 pm," Mukherjee said.

The government changed the timing and from Tuesday onwards, the shops will remain open from 12 noon to 7 pm. "Today also people made a beeline outside shops but the crowd was manageable. Licensees have deployed volunteers to help maintain social distancing among the customers standing in queue," Mukherjee said.

She said sales of Tuesday are expected to be higher than Mondays as the shops functioned for the entire seven- hour period. The West Bengal government last month decided to impose 30 per cent sales tax on wine and beer. The duty would be applicable to the existing stock.

The government disallowed liquor outlets located in shopping complexes to reopen. Beer pubs, clubs, restaurant- cum-bars and hotel-restaurant-cum-bars will also remain closed..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

MHA issues SOPs to facilitate movement of Indian citizens stranded abroad

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA, on 01.05.2020, issued an Order and respective guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to extend the lockdown for a further period of 2 weeks w.e.f. May 4, 2020. In order to contain the spread ...

Dharavi COVID-19 cases up by 33 to 665: BMC

Mumbais biggest slum sprawl Dharavi on Tuesday reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 665, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official said. The overall death toll stood at 20, as no fresh fatality has been reported...

UK overtakes Italy with Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll

The United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from the new coronavirus in Europe, figures released on Tuesday showed, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the crisis. We...

Assam to start community surveillance for SARI, ILI to contain COVID-19

The Assam government firmed up plans to start community based surveillance for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections SARI and Influenza Like Illness ILI across the state in order to contain the possible spread of COVID-19, according to an off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020