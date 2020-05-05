Kotak launches 'ATM on Wheels' for Delhi-NCR

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of its 'ATM on Wheels' facility in the Delhi-NCR region. The mobile ATM will bring cash withdrawal facility to the neighbourhood during this critical period when the country is under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a release.

The facility will be available to Kotak customers and others, and will operate on all days including weekends. Puneet Kapoor, president (products, alternate channels and customer experience delivery), Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, "As we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together, it is imperative that we follow all the guidelines laid down by the authorities, including not venturing out as far as possible.

Kotak's 'ATM on Wheels' gives citizens of the Delhi-NCR region convenient and easy access to cash withdrawal services in their locality. All safety procedures, including wearing of masks by staff and customers, providing hand sanitisers to every customer before use of the ATM, periodic sanitisation of the ATM and maintaining social distancing, will be strictly followed, Kotak said.