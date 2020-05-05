Over 230 industrial units, 20 real estate projects get nod to resume work in Noida, Gr Noida

Over 230 industrial units and 20 real estate projects across Noida and Greater Noida were on Tuesday granted permission to resume work while adhering to guidelines under the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said. The development is in compliance with an Uttar Pradesh government order that allowed reopening of industries and resumption of construction work at real estate projects

Noida Authority received around 1,800 applications from industrial units till Tuesday, seeking nod to resume work. “Many of these applications were duplicate and ineligible. Around 180 units have been allowed and around 120 rejected so far while the process (for permission) is on,” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said

“Around nine builder construction projects have been allowed and 20 Noida Authority's construction projects also allowed so far,” Maheshwari said. The Greater Noida Authority said it received 152 applications from industrial units till 5 pm of Tuesday and 57 of them got the nod to reopen. “Of these, 57 were allowed permission to resume work and 88 which did not meet the requirements vis a vis the guidelines issued by the state government were rejected permission,” it said in a statement. “Eleven real estate projects had applied for permission to resume construction work and all of them have been given the nod to restart work at their sites. "Three of them have fulfilled all requirements, while eight have been given permission on the condition that they would provide all required information related to the workers to the Authority within three days,” it added. Industrial units can apply for permission to resume work using online link - https://t.co/5FdicXn6Tt?amp=1, according to officials. District Magistrate Suhas L Y said on Monday that in addition to the present system of permission via the portal, industrial units can also send their requests for resuming work using email. “They can send basic details of their industry and get back the approval immediately and start functioning,” he tweeted. Adjoining Delhi, Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP has so far recorded 192 positive cases of coronavirus, according to official figures on Tuesday evening.