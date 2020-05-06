Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beyond Meat takes to grocery stores as lockdowns hit sales at restaurants

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 04:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 04:41 IST
Beyond Meat takes to grocery stores as lockdowns hit sales at restaurants

Beyond Meat Inc beat quarterly profit and revenue estimates on Tuesday, benefiting from rising demand for its plant-based products at supermarkets and grocery chains and amid weak sales from restaurants due to COVID-19 lockdowns. The company has been doubling down on its expansion in retail outlets, the most recent being its deal with Amazon Fresh. Its products are now sold at grocers, including Walmart Inc and Amazon.com Inc's Whole Foods.

"We're repurposing lines that were running for food service to retail... So this is not about just waiting this out, it's about how do we reroute to get to the consumer," Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown told Reuters. The rethink in strategy comes as closure of dine-in areas and movement restrictions severely dented sales at its partner restaurants and Beyond Meat itself, leading it to suspend 2020 forecast.

Food service sales in March were about 23% lower than what the company had expected, while sales at retail outlets rose 12%. "We can neither predict when or in what form normalcy will resume for our customers in this segment, nor when we'll see resumption of any expansion plans for our product lines for the quick service restaurant customers in trial or test phase," Brown told analysts.

The El Segundo, California-based company has struck several high-profile deals last year with fast-food chains including McDonald's Corp and Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. In an update, the company said there was "no negative reason" to end the trial of its products at McDonald's Canada in April.

The plant-based burger maker is also likely to benefit from the rising meat prices due to supply shortage, which has forced grocers to curb customer purchases of meat products. "Beef prices have doubled in the last month, so it's putting us closer within range and we're going to try to further reduce that gap," Brown said.

The company's quarterly net sales more than doubled to $97.1 million, beating expectations of $88.3 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data. Net income was $1.8 million, or 3 cents per common share, in the three months ended March 28, compared with a net loss of $6.6 million, or 95 cents per common share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 7 cents per share. Shares of the company, which had jumped 48.6% in April, rose 3% in extended trading.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's CSL to start work on immunoglobulin product to treat COVID-19

Australian biotech firm CSL Ltd said on Wednesday it will start local development of an immunoglobulin product to treat serious cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The companys unit CSL Behring will develop the i...

Most Americans would take coronavirus vaccine if deemed safe -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Three-quarters of Americans would take a coronavirus vaccine after receiving certain assurances that it was safe, and another 9 would take one as soon as it was available, a ReutersIpsos poll released Tuesday showed.The strong support for a...

WH begins talks on winding down coronavirus task force, says VP Pence

The Trump administration has initiated talks on winding down the White House Task Force on Coronavirus and gradually delegating its responsibilities to the relevant federal agencies, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday. Pence leads...

Giants claim QB Rush off waivers from Cowboys

Jason Garrett, the New York Giants new offensive coordinator, added a familiar face to his unit on Tuesday. The Giants claimed Cooper Rush off waivers from the Cowboys, with the backup quarterback joining his former Dallas head coach.On Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020