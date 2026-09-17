Tesla Powers Up California's Trucking Future

Tesla is set to launch public Megacharging sites at three Forum Mobility electric-truck depots across California. The initiative aims to add 30 megawatts of charging capacity for heavy-duty vehicles. These depots will incorporate Tesla's Megawatt Charging System and CCS ports, facilitating efficient truck transit with pull-through lanes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 16:30 IST
Tesla Powers Up California's Trucking Future
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Tesla will establish public Megacharging stations at three Forum Mobility electric-truck depots in California. The move seeks to expand charging capacity for heavy vehicles by an additional 30 megawatts, the trucking-solutions firm announced.

Located across northern and southern California, the new depots will implement Tesla's Megawatt Charging System technology. Additionally, they will feature CCS ports designed to expedite truck movement efficiently.

To accommodate this, the depots are constructed with pull-through lanes specifically made to ensure seamless transit for heavy vehicles, Forum Mobility explained.

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