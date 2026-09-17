Tesla Powers Up California's Trucking Future

Tesla will establish public Megacharging stations at three Forum Mobility electric-truck depots in California. The move seeks to expand charging capacity for heavy vehicles by an additional 30 megawatts, the trucking-solutions firm announced.

Located across northern and southern California, the new depots will implement Tesla's Megawatt Charging System technology. Additionally, they will feature CCS ports designed to expedite truck movement efficiently.

To accommodate this, the depots are constructed with pull-through lanes specifically made to ensure seamless transit for heavy vehicles, Forum Mobility explained.