FTSE 100 gains on healthcare boost, virus anxiety lingers

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:45 IST
A jump in healthcare stocks lifted London's FTSE 100 on Wednesday, with investors remaining cautious about escalating U.S.-China tensions and growing evidence of the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.

AstraZeneca Plc rose 1.1% after winning U.S. approval for its diabetes drug to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation for heart failure in certain patients. The healthcare index added 0.8% to hover near a record high. The stock was also the single biggest boost to the FTSE 100 , which rose 0.2% but was still held back by a mixed batch of quarterly earnings reports and a slide in shares of BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 climbed 0.3% on a 4.9% jump in Direct Line Insurance Group Plc after the company reported a 70% drop in motor insurance claims for April with fewer people driving due to lockdown measures. "While the world might be past the peak of the coronavirus, the sizzling equity gains since the lows are not reflective of the extent to which the economy faces more fundamental longer-term changes," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 kicked off May on a dour note last week following a strong rebound in April as investors feared the halt in business activity due to sweeping lockdown measures had pushed the global economy into deep recession. Although several hard-hit countries have now started easing restrictions, analysts have warned that economic data would get worse before showing improvements.

Data due later on Wednesday is expected to show Britain's construction sector tumbling again in April after recording its sharpest decline on record in March. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to review a national shutdown this week, and with the UK now surpassing Italy as the country with the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe, his spokesman said he would consider evidence provided by scientists at a review on Thursday before taking any decision.

"The virus situation remains extremely fluid, while heightened U.S.-China tensions are taking their toll. It is never a good idea to get too comfortable when geopolitical risks start to rear their ugly head," Innes said. In company news, online supermarket Ocado jumped 2.7% after saying retail revenue had soared 40.4% year-on-year so far in the current quarter on higher demand for home deliveries.

Transport firm National Express Group added 4.6% as it said it planned to raise equity to shore up its balance sheet and that it had secured debt waivers through 2020 to ride out an economic slump.

