Lockdown: Taxi business suffers without tourists in Goa

Even as the Goa government eased restrictions on tourist taxis amid the COVID-19 lockdown, operators claimed that the move was of no help, as tourism in the coastal state remains suspended. Speaking to media on Wednesday, president of North Goa Tourist Taxi Association Vasudev Arlekar said despite the state government's decision to allow tourist taxis to resume operations, the business has not picked up.

"There are over 16 lakh four-wheelers in the state, which has a population of 15 lakh. Every household has a car. Our business is completely dependent on tourists and it cannot take off until tourism resumes," Arlekar said.

The associations former president Laxman Korgaonkar had met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with several demands, he said. "We had demanded that each taxi operator be paid Rs 12,000 per month for next six months as compensation. Our demand still stands," he said.

Taxi operators were not able to pay their bank instalments and the state government should take up the issue with financial institutions, he said, adding that the government should also postpone insurance renewals and waive off road tax..