India Sotheby's International Realty appoints Vineet Nanda as director of new projects

India Sotheby's International Realty on Wednesday said it has appointed Vineet Nanda as director - new projects. Nanda is an industry veteran with more than three decades of experience. Earlier he was with Omaxe, Central Park and M3M. He has also worked with Usha International at a national head position. India Sotheby's International Realty CEO Amit Goyal said, "Vineet comes with extensive experience in selling residential inventory in the NCR and will assist with our Keystone Program for new developments.

Post COVID-19 we feel that most mid-sized developers will outsource their sales and marketing piece to professionals like us, as is the case in most developed markets globally. We have already been approached by several reputed developers to initiate the discussions". India Sotheby's International Realty, an exclusive master franchisee of US-based Sotheby's International Realty, is into advisory services for luxury properties. Born from the rich heritage of the Sotheby's Auction House, Sotheby's International Realty network is present in 72 countries with 23,000 sales associates and has achieved a record real estate global sales volume of USD 114 billion in 2019. The brand established its presence in India by setting up its first office in New Delhi in July 2014.