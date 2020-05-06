B'luru airport processes 1,525 MT of perishable cargo in April

The Kempegowda International Airport here has processed 1,425 Metric Tonnes (MT) of perishable cargo during April 2020 as the COVID-19 lockdown and subsequent blockade of district borders by Karnataka had a significant impact on the movement of cargo. As a result, perishables saw a 49 per cent drop as compared to 2,770 MT processed during the same month last year.

This drop was largely owing to restriction on transportation, shortage of farm workers and various other issues faced by farmers and shippers, the airport said in a statement. Doha was the top destination, for perishables from Bengaluru, having received 834 MT.

Dubai was second, with 146 MT and London third at 110 MT. Ten airlines, including two Indian carriers, transported perishables to 28 international destinations.

The perishables, which included vegetables and fruits, were transported from various parts of Karnataka, it was noted..