Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka hikes excise duty on liquor by 11 per cent

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:40 IST
Karnataka hikes excise duty on liquor by 11 per cent

The Karnataka government on Wednesday hiked excise duty on liquor by 11 per cent to mop up revenues, two day after allowing its sale, following the easing of COVID-19 induced lockdown. This hike is in addition to the six per cent that was announced in the budget.

"We have increased the excise duty by 11 per cent. Other than this during the budget also the excise duty was increased,"Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters here. The hike would come into effect in a couple of days as labelling and other procedures would require time, he said.

"Yes, this 11 per cent is in addition to the six per cent announced in the budget," the Chief Minister added. The government had allowed CL-2 (retail shops) and CL-11C (state-run retail shops such as MSIL) to sell liquor between 9 am and 7 pm only in areas that are outside COVID-19 containment zones from May 4.

The second day of liquor sales in the state on Tuesday after easing of lockdown curbs had seen a nearly five-fold jump in earnings, with Rs 197 crore worth spirits being sold. According to top Excise Department officials, 4.21 lakh cases of Indian-made liquor, comprising 36.37 lakh litres, worth Rs 182 crore and 7.02 lakh litres of beer in 0.90 lakh cases worth Rs 15 crore was sold on Tuesday.

On Monday, when sales resumed in the state, Rs 45 crore worth liquor was sold. State Excise Minister H Nagesh had recently pegged the losses at Rs 60 crore per day because of closure of liquor shops, due to lockdown for over 40-days.

With excise alone accounting for about 18 per cent of Karnataka's own tax revenue, the move is aimed at improving the precarious state of the state's finances that has been further affected due to the lockdown. In the 2020-21 budget, the government had increased Additional Excise Duty on IML (Indian Made Liquor) by six per cent across all 18 slabs and had fixed the excise department's revenue target at Rs 22,700 crore for the financial year 2020 -21.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says coronavirus aid workers to start returning from Italy from May 7 -Ifax

Russian soldiers and medical workers providing coronavirus assistance in Italy will start returning to Russia from Thursday, the Interfax news agency cited Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Wednesday.Russia began sending doctors, ...

UK education tech firm expands online courses in India

A UK-based education technology company has announced plans to expand its online courses available across international schools in India from September. Pamoja said it will offer a range of new online Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge Interna...

Hizb's de facto chief killed by security forces, pvt phones and mobile internet suspended in Valley

Terror group Hizbul Mujahideens de facto chief Reyaz Naikoo, on the run for eight years, was killed on Wednesday by security forces in his village in Kashmirs Pulwama district, police said. Anticipating a law and order problem, authorities ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after data shows record job losses

U.S. stocks futures pared gains after ADPs report showed the private sector lost a record 20 million jobs in April.At 818 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 76 points, or 0.32. SP 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.37 and Nasdaq 100 e-minis we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020