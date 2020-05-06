Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 1,000 cr through NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:11 IST
Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 1,000 cr through NCDs

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday said its board has given in principle approval to Rs raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs on private placement basis. The company also said that it will seek shareholders' nod for raising up to Rs 2,500 crore through QIP.

The fund will be raised in one or more tranches, it added. It said its board has also recommended seeking nod of shareholders to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through issue of equity shares, convertible bonds etc through qualfied institutional placement, among others.

"The Board of Directors has given their in-principle approval for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crores in one or more tranches on private placement basis. "The Board has also recommended enabling resolutions for seeking approval of the shareholders at the ensuing (AGM) to raise funds by issue of Equity Shares / Convertible Bonds through Qualified Institutional Placement [QIP] / GDR / ADR / FCCBs / FCEBs / Convertible Securities / Other Equity Instruments for an aggregate amount upto Rs 2,500 crores," the company said in a BSE filing.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Stranded crew members: Digambar Kamat meets Goa governor

Senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Wednesday requested Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik to take up with the Centre the issue of Goan crew members of two ships remaining stranded at the Mumbai port for more than two weeks. While about 62 m...

1,936 Tonnes of material loaded, giving earning of Rs 57.14 lacs to Railways

Transportation of essential items like medical supplies, medical equipment, food, etc in small parcel sizes is going to be very important during the lockdown in the wake of COVID19. In order to fill in this vital need, Indian Railways has m...

German govt, states agree people from two households can eat out together - Bild

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of Germanys federal states have agreed that people from two households can go out to eat together, Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday without citing its sources.Merkel is due to hold a news confer...

Russia says coronavirus aid workers to start returning from Italy from May 7 -Ifax

Russian soldiers and medical workers providing coronavirus assistance in Italy will start returning to Russia from Thursday, the Interfax news agency cited Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Wednesday.Russia began sending doctors, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020