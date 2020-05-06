ICICI Bank provides protective equipment to UP coronavirus warriors

Private lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday said it has provided protective equipment to Uttar Pradesh government hospitals and police force, as part of its nationwide initiative to help frontline workers to combat coronavirus. The lender donated protective products, including 1.8 lakh surgical masks, 8,500 litres sanitisers, over 850 PPE suits and 1,000 kg of bleaching powder to the authorities in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Gonda, Unnao and Prayagraj among others, it said in a release.

The bank has also provided 30 thermal scanners to Varanasi district administration, it added. "We are standing in solidarity with various state governments, police departments and health professionals in their tireless efforts to treat and safeguard citizens of the country in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Our support to various authorities in UP is part of these activities," Head-Government Banking, ICICI Bank, Saurabh Singh said.

The bank is also facilitating the Uttar Pradesh government in digital collection of donations for district level COVID-19 Relief Fund Accounts of Saharanpur, Etawah, Ayodhya and Varanasi, the release noted..