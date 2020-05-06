Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari advises Fragrances, Flavours Industry to focus on domestic production

During this interaction, the members expressed concerns regarding various challenges being faced by MSMEs amid COVID-19 pandemic along with few suggestions and requested support from the government to keep the sector afloat. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:00 IST
Gadkari advises Fragrances, Flavours Industry to focus on domestic production
He added that industry should focus more on innovation, technology and research skill to become competitive in the global market. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari today held a meeting via video conferencing with the members of Fragrances and Flavours Association of India on the impact of COVID-19 on the startup ecosystem and MSMEs. During this interaction, the members expressed concerns regarding various challenges being faced by MSMEs amid COVID-19 pandemic along with few suggestions and requested support from the government to keep the sector afloat.

Shri Gadkari suggested to the Fragrances and Flavours Industry to focus on domestic production of products instead of using imported products and emphasized the domestic production of bamboo. He added that industry should focus more on innovation, technology and research skill to become competitive in the global market.

Some of the major issues highlighted and the suggestions given included: Higher import duty on raw material and lower import duty on finished items, power and transport issues in North East region, payment of salaries to workers, strengthening access to finance, working capital issue, fast track Income tax refund to provide liquidity.

Shri Gadkari responded to the questions from representatives and assured all possible help from the government. He informed that he would take up the issues with related departments.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Scuffle on board train carrying migrant labourers

A brawl broke out among migrant labourers, reportedly over food packets, on board a Bihar- bound special train at Satna railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. A video of the incident which took place inside a coach went viral on so...

Home delivery of liquor to start in Punjab from May 7

Home delivery of liquor will start from May 7 in Punjab with the state excise and taxation department issuing an order for opening of liquor vends on Wednesday. The liquor stores would be allowed to open only during the curfew relaxation pe...

Ban on export of alcohol-based sanitiser to continue, says govt

The government on Wednesday said only alcohol-based sanitisers, which are effective against the new coronavirus, are prohibited from exportsHowever, the industry can now export non-alcohol based sanitisers. Amending the March 24 notificati...

Lockdown, rain improve air quality in Kolkata

Very little commercial activity during the ongoing lockdown and rain on Wednesday morning have improved the air quality in the city with the average index remaining in the good category, an official said. The average air quality index AQI d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020