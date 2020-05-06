Left Menu
COVID-19: Cochin Shipyard resumes operations; Kolkata, Mumbai units still shut

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:12 IST
Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Wednesday said it has resumed operations with reduced strength after Ernakulam district was notified as a green zone. The public sector ship repair and building yard, however, has not resumed operations at its Mumbai and Kolkata units.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the company had suspended its operations with effect from March 23, 2020 to ensure safety of its employees and to contain further spread of COVID-19. "Pursuant to the Ernakulam District being notified as Green Zone, CSL has resumed its operations in two shifts of 5:45 hrs each, strictly complying with the government directives issued in this regard by both the Central and state governments," CSL said in a filing to the BSE.

The operations are resumed with a reduced strength of about 1,200 to 1,400 people in each shift as against the normal engagement of about 7,500 people, it said. The company said it has also put in place standard operating procedures to be adopted at the workplace, including non-contact temperature checking at entry gates, wearing of mask, hand gloves, social distancing and installation of Arogya Setu App in mobile of employees, to ensure safety of employees and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"However, the operations of CSL's Mumbai and Kolkata units have not been resumed yet," it said..

