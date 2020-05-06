Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Suzuki India to resume production at Manesar plant from May 12

Leading automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Limited has said that it will re-start production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from May 12.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:49 IST
Maruti Suzuki India to resume production at Manesar plant from May 12
All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines, said the firm in a letter to NSE and BSE.. Image Credit: ANI

Leading automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Limited has said that it will re-start production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from May 12. "Maruti Suzuki India Limited would re-start the production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from May 12. All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company's own concern for the highest standards of safety," the company said in a letter to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Economic activity is slowly resuming in pockets of the country as the coronavirus lockdown has entered its third phase in accordance with guidelines issued by the government. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

UN teams working to protect prisoners and staff from ravages of COVID-19

Microsoft's investment to help NZ economic recovery from COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says will announce new members of coronavirus task force by Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would announce new members of his coronavirus task force by Monday, as its focus turns to medical treatments and easing restrictions on businesses and social life.The Republican presiden...

1,200 migrant workers from Kerala reach Bengal in special train

Around 1,200 migrant labourers heaved a sigh of relief as a special train carrying them from Kerala reached West Bengals Murshidabad district on Wednesday after a three-day journey, officials said. Stepping out of the compartments after the...

Pompeo delays Hong Kong report to see if China acts to 'further undermine' autonomy

The U.S. State Department is delaying a report to Congress assessing whether Hong Kong enjoys sufficient autonomy from China to continue receiving special treatment from the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday. P...

EOW registers case against suspended IPS officer in trust case

Chhattisgarhs Economic Offences Wing EOW has registered a case against three persons, including suspended IPS officer Mukesh Gupta, for allegedly committing financial irregularities through a trust, officials said on Wednesday. The case was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020