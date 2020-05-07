Left Menu
Development News Edition

GRAPHIC-How April's private-sector job losses were spread by industry and firm size

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 01:55 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 01:55 IST
GRAPHIC-How April's private-sector job losses were spread by industry and firm size

The record 20.2 million U.S. private-sector jobs lost in April from coronavirus lockdowns cut across most industries and affected workers at companies of all sizes.

Still, the job losses shown in the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday were not distributed evenly, and they left some sectors employing the fewest people since the payroll processing firm began tracking the data in 2001. Here is a look at how it played out:

Jobs that had to be performed on site, such as in the construction and leisure and hospitality industries, were hardest hit. Sectors in which working from home was a feasible option cut far fewer workers. So while a third of all construction jobs were eliminated at least temporarily, only about 2% of financial services jobs were lost.

On balance, small employers cut a much higher share of their workforce than medium or large businesses. Roughly one of every six jobs at a firm employing fewer than 50 workers was cut in April. The small-firm cuts fell hardest at companies employing between 20 and 50 people. Among this group of employers, total employment last month tumbled by 21.5%.

Medium-sized businesses - classified by ADP as those employing between 50 and 499 workers - also shed a greater-than-average share workers. Employment in that group fell by 17.4% versus a national average of 15.6%. The largest employers overall cut the greatest number of jobs, with companies employing 1,000 or more people shedding 7.6 million jobs. Nonetheless, the reductions amounted to a smaller share of the group's overall employment - 13.3% - than among smaller employers.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • ADP

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

White House Coronavirus Task Force to stay for now, says Trump

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is going to stay for now and new members would be added to it, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, a day after he had said it would be closed down. We are keeping the task force for a period o...

Science News Roundup: Will the player of the future be 'plant-based'?; How do koalas drink and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Soccer Will the player of the future be plant-basedThe days of English footballs once notorious drinking culture are long gone and few professionals would now list the once obligatory st...

Lyft sees rider demand improve in late April, 'on path to profitability'

Lyft Inc on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected revenue and the ride-hailing company vowed further cost cuts to become profitable, saying ridership hit by the coronavirus pandemic had improved in late April. Shares in Lyft rose over 18 in...

Odd News Roundup: Thailand's pet groomer reopens; Five-year-old stopped on U.S. highway and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Thailands pet groomer reopens as new coronavirus cases slowChewy and Miley, both two-year-old Schnauzer dogs, are getting their hair cut at a groomer in Bangkok for the first time since the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020