PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 7

Overview UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will relax certain lockdown measures from Monday, while toughening up of other measures such as the wearing of face masks on public transport and tougher checks at border.

United States private equity firm Warburg Pincus is preparing to raise its stake in Chinese car rental company CAR Inc from 11 per cent to more than 17 per cent, in two separate transactions. Wirecard AG's top-10 shareholder, Deka Investment, has called for the dismissal of chief executive Markus Braun.

British online supermarket Ocado Group Plc's investors voted against the group's pay report on Wednesday expressed growing discontent at the company's executive pay policies. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)