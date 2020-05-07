Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 7

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 07:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 07:03 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Johnson looks to border checks as price for easing lockdown https://on.ft.com/3frhqSg

Warburg to raise stake in Chinese car rental company https://on.ft.com/3dl8CeE

Top investor calls for dismissal of Wirecard chief Markus Braun https://on.ft.com/2YE3SwE

More Ocado investors rebel against executive pay https://on.ft.com/2SGMIL9

Overview UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will relax certain lockdown measures from Monday, while toughening up of other measures such as the wearing of face masks on public transport and tougher checks at border.

United States private equity firm Warburg Pincus is preparing to raise its stake in Chinese car rental company CAR Inc from 11 per cent to more than 17 per cent, in two separate transactions. Wirecard AG's top-10 shareholder, Deka Investment, has called for the dismissal of chief executive Markus Braun.

British online supermarket Ocado Group Plc's investors voted against the group's pay report on Wednesday expressed growing discontent at the company's executive pay policies. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

