COVID-19: Maruti Suzuki leans on Wellness Mitra App for employees' safety

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 12:46 IST
COVID-19: Maruti Suzuki leans on Wellness Mitra App for employees' safety

For over 34,000 employees of the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), an in-house developed Wellness Mitra App has been acting as the guardian angel to assist them over the past two weeks as coronavirus pandemic rages on. The app that complements the Aarogya Setu App has been made mandatory for all employees across the value chain, requiring them to update their health status, including close family members, on the app everyday, according to the company.

It has been developed to ensure safety and monitor employees' health on a real time basis, while a 'COVID-19 Task Force' has also been set up to ensure that all health and safety advisories are followed by the employees, it added. Commenting on the steps taken by the company to ensure safety of its employees, Maruti Suzuki India Member Executive Board (HR, IT and Safety) Rajesh Uppal said, "We are passing through an unprecedented global health crisis. Employees' safety is our top priority and we have developed the Wellness Mitra application that complements the Aarogya Setu App".

The Aarogya Setu app helps in contact tracing and sends alert about COVID-19 positive cases in the vicinity, he said, adding "with the use of technology, we are monitoring health of all our employees on a real time basis". "The Wellness Mitra App has been developed in-house and it helps maintain the health log sheet of employees across all our locations in the country. It not just helps us to monitor well-being of employees but they can also seek help in case of any emergency through the app," Uppal further said.

As the company gears up to resume operations both at its Manesar plant and in offices where relaxations are applicable, monitoring through the app. MSI is allowing employees who report good health for at least 14 consecutive days to come to work. Among the precautions, every MSI employees are required to record body temperature on the app every day and at the same time they can also can seek emergency medical support if required with help promptly extended by the company's rapid action task force.

Questions such as if an employee has symptoms of fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of smell, loss of taste, diarrhoea are asked in the Wellness Mitra App and details are closely monitored by reporting managers, across all locations/states in India. It also checks if there are any COVID-19 positive cases in employees' vicinity, while also periodically broadcasting the government guidelines of dos and don'ts.

In addition, the company said it has also set up a 24x7 help desk to address any concerns and questions of employees. Maruti Suzuki India said it has also developed a similar app for its dealer and vendor partners to cover entire value chain.

