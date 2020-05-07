Huawei Launches New 5G-Powered Wi-Fi 6 Products in Asia Pacific

BANGKOK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei launched ten all-new AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 series models for the Asia Pacific region, which will provide better services for enterprises and are ideal for laying a high-quality fully-wireless campus as the new cornerstone for enterprises' digital transformation. Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 series products stand out with technological innovations such as industry-unique dual-band Smart Antennas, lossless roaming, and Dynamic Turbo (an intelligent application acceleration technology). Among the new models, the flagship AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 8760 series boasts 16 spatial streams -- the most in the industry -- delivering 10 Gbps wireless throughput and beyond.

According to Huawei's forecasts, Wi-Fi 6 will be deployed by 90 percent of enterprises by 2023, making Wi-Fi the underlying network technology required for efficient enterprise production and service digitalization. Li Xing, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, said: "As new digital services are constantly emerging in enterprises, existing Wi-Fi 5 networks have already encountered bottlenecks that prevent them from meeting these new services." He continued: "For example, in fully-wireless office campuses, new applications represented by AR, VR, and 4K are straining the capacity and speeds of existing networks. When it comes to the production campuses, Wi-Fi networks have been introduced to production networks, but are unable to provide the required connection and transmission reliability. Fully-wireless public campuses, in contrast, tend to have large open spaces and highly mobile users, but existing wireless networks cannot deliver continuous signal coverage and bandwidth stability needed for continuously optimal user experience." "In response, Huawei has proposed a brand-new wireless network construction standard for the Wi-Fi 6 era: building a fully-wireless Gbps campus network that delivers lightning speed in all scenarios, an always-on lossless experience, and 100 Mbps @ Everywhere," he concluded.

Indeed, nascent technologies such as 5G, IoT, and AI are accelerating the construction of new infrastructure. And as an important part of this new infrastructure, data centers are evolving into the intelligence era from the virtualization era. To keep up, Huawei has also announced the all-new CloudFabric solution built for the intelligence era. The CloudFabric is built on flagship CloudEngine switches (with embedded AI chips and the highest 400GE port density), industry-unique iLossless algorithms, and iMaster NCE-based autonomous driving network management and control system. By deploying Huawei CloudFabric, customers can effortlessly build next-generation ultra-broadband, lossless, and fully intelligent data center networks, leading data centers into the intelligence era.

"Enterprise digital transformation is entering a new phase of intelligence, where AI is being widely applied in data centers," said Wu Yisheng, Senior Solution Director from CTO Office, Huawei Enterprise Business Group. "Huawei CloudFabric has taken the initiative to be the first to achieve full intelligence across the entire data center network, ushering in the industry's first Level 3 autonomous driving network. Networks integrated with intelligence will make AI services run more efficiently, fully monetize data value, and ultimately accelerate business success for enterprises." Huawei held its online IP Club Carnival with the theme of "Rethink IP, Building the Engine for Digital Transformation" on April 30. Targeting the Asia Pacific region, this event aimed to help enterprise customers build a more efficient digital transformation engine in the face of the current pandemic. In attendance at this thought-provoking online activity were more than 25000 delegates from enterprise customers and partners across industries, including government, finance, energy, transportation, healthcare, and education.