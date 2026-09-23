Thailand’s Road to High-Income Status Runs Through Bangkok and Smaller Cities

Thailand's push to become a high-income country by 2037 depends heavily on how well its cities work for the people and businesses within them, according to a new World Bank report that places urban productivity at the centre of the country's economic future. Thailand Cities of the Future: Urban Foundations for a High-Income Economy calls for investment that helps Bangkok become more productive and gives secondary cities the infrastructure, services and decision-making capacity to support larger economic roles, creating jobs and attracting investment across more of the country.

The growth Thailand needs is already taking shape in its cities

Urban districts accounted for around 89 percent of Thailand's GDP growth between 2010 and 2020, showing how much the national economy depends on activity concentrated in its towns and cities. Reaching high-income status by 2037 will require annual GDP per capita growth of around 5.4 percent over the coming decade, making the performance of these places central to closing the growth gap. For workers and businesses, the challenge comes down to whether cities can provide the connections, services and opportunities that help people produce more value from their time, skills and investment.

The study develops the urban agenda outlined in Building Thailand's Future Today, the World Bank Group flagship report launched at the Bangkok Business Summit 2026, which identifies industries, firms, the workforce and cities as four areas requiring action. Stephen N. Ndegwa, the World Bank's Division Director for Thailand and Myanmar, described stronger cities as an agenda for growth, competitiveness, jobs and resilience, stressing the importance of secondary cities developing economic strengths that complement Bangkok.

Bangkok's economic weight comes with growing costs

Bangkok generates close to half of Thailand's national output and is nearly 27 times larger than Chiang Mai, the country's second-largest city, reflecting an urban system built around one dominant centre. That concentration has helped Thailand develop, but congestion now costs an estimated 7 to 10 percent of Bangkok's gross regional product each year, with climate risks and pressure on infrastructure adding to the burden. Secondary cities have considerable room to contribute more to national prosperity, provided investment supports economic activities suited to their strengths.

The report proposes a connected urban network with Bangkok serving as the national anchor and secondary cities developing complementary specialisations. Making that network work requires productive density, where businesses, workers and services benefit from being close together, supported by reliable connections, capable institutions and resilient infrastructure. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Poon Thiengburanathum, Deputy Director for Planning and Strategic Management at PMUA under the Research and Innovation Acceleration Agency for Competitiveness and Area Development, said investment would deliver greater value when infrastructure and services reinforce a city's economic strengths instead of resources being spread too thinly.

Better results depend on investments that work together

Three parallel tracks shape the report's recommendations: strengthen Bangkok's productivity as the national anchor, improve the basic conditions for urban growth across Thai cities, and prepare selected secondary cities for larger economic roles. Delivering those changes means coordinating infrastructure, land use, climate resilience and financing around local economic strengths, backed by institutions that can plan and carry out projects across agencies and levels of government. Public investments designed to support one another can create stronger conditions for private investment, employment and lasting productivity gains.

Co-authored by the World Bank, the Program Management Unit on Area-Based Development and the Urban Design and Development Center, the report brings international, national and local expertise to Thailand's urban challenges. Its central message is that the country's high-income ambition needs cities capable of turning their individual strengths into shared economic progress, with investment decisions grounded in what each place can contribute and what its people and businesses need to thrive.