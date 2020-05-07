Left Menu
Staff visiting customers to maintain highest level of hygiene, ensure 'contactless' experience: Airtel CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:32 IST
Airtel on Thursday sought to assure subscribers that any employee visiting customers to solve issues with existing connections or for a new installation will maintain "highest level of hygiene", and that its entire staff has been trained to ensure a "contactless" experience. Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal, in a note to customers, said that the next phase of the journey has begun as the world slowly starts to open up.

"We have now been in lockdown for over 40 days and have entered a new normal. Our 45,000 strong workforce continues to be on the field to serve you and we are grateful that all of them are safe. We are now in the next phase of this journey as the world slowly starts to open up," Vittal said. He said that over the last few weeks, the company has delivered several initiatives to address user queries or concerns.

This includes new capabilities of SIM delivery to homes, doorstep KYC (Know Your Customer), work from home solutions, conferencing and security services, he said, adding that the company had received support from customers on these initiatives. "Yet, we know we are not perfect and given reduced capacities at our call centers, some of you may have faced challenges. So, if there is anything else that we can help you with, please do let us know.

"We have enabled several channels for you to reach us. Digitally, you can raise your queries/complaints through the Airtel website or the Airtel Thanks App. You can also drop in a request on our IVR by calling 121 from your registered mobile number," Vittal said. Terming safety as top priority for the company, Vittal said, "Any Airtel employee that visits you, whether to solve an issue with your existing connection or for a new installation, will maintain the highest level of hygiene." In addition, the entire staff has been trained on ensuring delivery of "contactless" experience, he added.

The government, last week, announced extension of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic for two more weeks till May 17, and issued new guidelines permitting different sets of relaxations in green, red, and orange zones, thus paving the way for a staggered exit while reopening the economy. As on early Thursday, the death toll due to coronavirus pandemic stood at 1,783, while the total cases have risen to 52,952 in the country.

