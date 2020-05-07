Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vizag gas leak: Plant produced stuff used to make disposable plastic cutlery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:48 IST
Vizag gas leak: Plant produced stuff used to make disposable plastic cutlery

LG Polymers India, the company behind the deadly styrene gas leak in Visakhapatnam that left at least nine dead and hundreds hospitalised, is a subsidiary of leading South Korean chemical firm LG Chem that had entered India in 1997 through the acquisition of a local company. The Vizag plant manufactures polystyrene (PS) that finds wide utility in the food-service industry as rigid trays and containers, disposable utensils, and foamed cups, plates and bowls.

The company, according to its website, was established in 1961 as 'Hindustan Polymers' by the Shriram Group for manufacturing PS and its co-polymers at Visakhapatnam. It got merged with MC Dowell & Co Ltd of UB Group in 1978.

Considering India as an important market for its aggressive global growth plans, LG Chem in July 1997 acquired Hindustan Polymers and renamed it as LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd (LGPI) in July 1997. The factory recorded 222.8 billion won (USD 181.8 million) in revenue and 6.3 billion won in net profit last year.

In terms of sales, the parent company LG Chem was the 10th largest chemical company in the world in 2017. LGPI's Visakhapatnam factory was being prepared to reopen on Thursday after the lockdown when the accident took place. Company workers were preparing to restart the operation when the gas started to leak in the early hours.

As much as 1,800 tonnes of styrene is said to have been in the storage tank when the leakage happened. Due to stagnation and changes in temperature, styrene could have resulted in auto polymerisation that could have caused vapourisation. Styrene gas is a flammable liquid that is used to make polystyrene plastics, fiberglass, rubber, and latex.

The accident at the Visakhapatnam factory raised questions on the improper maintenance of chemicals in the industry and reminded of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the world's worst industrial disasters. "LG Chemical has a very strong presence in Styrenics business in South Korea and has plans to establish an equally strong presence in the Indian market by the current product range of PS and EPS," the company says on its website. "Presently, LGPI is one of the leading manufacturers of polystyrene and expandable polystyrene in India. LGPI in true LG tradition is committed to excellence in product quality, service, and enriching customers through added value." PTI ANZ HRS

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

PayPal, Square eye boost as crisis spurs online shopping shift

Wall Street analysts looked past a surprisingly shaky first quarter for payment processors PayPal Holdings Inc and Square Inc hoping that the shift towards more online buying will see their businesses surge this year. Square reported a surp...

Separated from 6-yr-old daughter, Jharkhand man finally leaves for home

Separated from his 6-year-old daughter in Jharkhand for close to two months, Arjun Singh Choudhary on whom fortune smiled, left from Katpadi in Tamil Nadus Vellore district by a special train tohis home state. Though he has to return to CMC...

Moscow residents to don masks, gloves next week

Moscow residents will be required to wear masks and gloves when using public transit and visiting public spaces starting Tuesday because of the coronavirus. The announcement by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin comes after the decision to reopen indust...

Centre allows airlifting of special chemical to check further damage at gas leak factory

The Centre on Thursday allowed airlifting of a special chemical from Gujarat to avoid any further damage at the factory in Vishakhapatnam, where the gas leak took place, officials said. The move came after LG&#160;Polymers India Pvt. Ltd re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020