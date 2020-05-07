Left Menu
Development News Edition

At over 70,000 in a week, Gujarat sends home most migrant workers in special trains

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:01 IST
At over 70,000 in a week, Gujarat sends home most migrant workers in special trains

More than 70,000 migrants stranded in Gujarat have been sent home on 65 ‘Shramik Special’ trains in the last seven days, making it the largest movement of workers from any state on the special services being run during the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus. According to official data accessed by PTI, the state also has 12 more such services planned whereby it will transport more than 13,000 more workers. More than 21,000 migrants from Maharashtra have been able to return home in 21 such trains and around 5,000 more are likely to be transported in four such services which are in the pipeline. Nineteen trains carrying more than around 19,000 workers have left Rajasthan while 18 trains carrying a similar number have left Telangana in the last seven days. Officials said that the 24-coach trains carry 54 passengers (72 in normal times) in each coach and have a capacity of 1,200. The guidelines issued by the railways on the ‘Shramik Special’ trains said that the responsibility for food, health scanning, providing tickets to the stranded and collecting the fare will be with the state from which the train is originating. It has, however, taken the burden of providing one meal to passengers whose journey will be of 12 hours or more.

The railways had started the migrant special trains on May 1 after the central government gave its approval for transportation of stranded workers on the railway network during the lockdown. Earlier, the announcement of the coronavirus lockdown had resulted in large scale exodus of workers from cities to their home states mostly in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. So far, Uttar Pradesh has received 38 trains, Bihar 37 trains, Odisha 13, Jharkhand 10 and West Bengal two trains.

As of May 8, while Bihar has 13 more trains planned, Uttar Pradesh has 12, Odisha has two and Jharkhand has one service in the pipeline. West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra have no trains planned for arrival of migrants as of May 8, the data shows. Normally, the national transporter said in the guidelines, the ‘Shramik Special’ trains will be run for distances more than 500 km and will not stop at any station before the destination. Amidst a political slugfest over allegations that the railways was charging migrants for journeys, the railways has said that it was bearing 85 per cent of the cost of operating these trains, leaving 15 per cent for the states. While the railways is yet to issue any clarification on its operating costs, officials say that each service is costing the national transporter around Rs 80 lakh.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Difficult choices for Indians in Gulf as repatriation process begins

Tejas Jodi Lal from Kerala has been given priority over others to take the first flight back home as he has lost his job in the United Arab Emirates. The company, which he was working within Abu Dhabi, closed down and he was sent on unpaid ...

Japan approves Gilead Sciences' remdesivir as COVID-19 drug

Japan has approved Gilead Sciences Incs remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday, making it the countrys first officially authorized drug for the coronavirus disease. Japan reached the decision just three...

WRAPUP 2-Millions more Americans join the unemployment line

Millions of more Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, suggesting layoffs broadened from consumer-facing industries to other segments of the economy and could remain elevated even as many parts of the country start to reopen. Th...

Yes Bank shares trim most of sharp early gains; close nearly 7 pc higher

Shares of Yes Bank on Thursday trimmed most of its sharp early gains and closed nearly 7 percent higher. Yes, Bank had zoomed 20 percent in early trade after the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,629 crore for the March quarter.The stoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020