Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank shares trim most of sharp early gains; close nearly 7 pc higher

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:05 IST
Yes Bank shares trim most of sharp early gains; close nearly 7 pc higher
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Yes Bank on Thursday trimmed most of its sharp early gains and closed nearly 7 percent higher. Yes, Bank had zoomed 20 percent in early trade after the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,629 crore for the March quarter.

The stock closed the day with a gain of 6.83 percent at Rs 28.15 after a jump of 19.92 percent to Rs 31.60 during the day on the BSE. It ended at Rs 28.05, up 6.65 percent on the NSE after rallying 19.96 percent to Rs 31.55 during the session.

In terms of volume, 74.74 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day, while 9.96 crore shares changed hands on the NSE. The bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,629 crore for March quarter, helped by a massive gain of over Rs 6,200-crore arising out of a controversial write-off of bond investors' investment.

If the one-off gain is excluded, then the bank, which was bailed out by a consortium led by State Bank of India (SBI) in March, has a loss of Rs 3,668 crore in the quarter under review. The private sector lender had posted a loss of Rs 18,560 crore in December quarter, while the loss was at Rs 1,506 crore in March 2019 quarter.

The one-time gain is from write off of additional tier-I bondholders' Rs 8,419-crore investment, according to a release. For the fiscal year 2019-20, Yes Bank reported a loss of Rs 16,481 crore. It had a profit of Rs 1,720 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank showed a marginal improvement in gross non-performing assets ratio at 16.80 percent in the March quarter as against 18.87 percent in the three months ended December 2019.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU court adviser rejects challenge to UK aid for nuclear plant

The European Unions top court should reject an attempt by Austria to block British state support for a nuclear power plant in southwest England, a court adviser said on Thursday.Advocate General Gerard Hogan, of the EU Court of Justice, sai...

Poland to test 1,000 miners a day as coronavirus grips coal region

Poland plans to test 1,000 miners a day at drive-through sites to check whether they have been infected with the coronavirus as data show a rapid growth in new cases in the coal region. Poland has reported 14,898 infections, including 737 d...

Difficult choices for Indians in Gulf as repatriation process begins

Tejas Jodi Lal from Kerala has been given priority over others to take the first flight back home as he has lost his job in the United Arab Emirates. The company, which he was working within Abu Dhabi, closed down and he was sent on unpaid ...

Japan approves Gilead Sciences' remdesivir as COVID-19 drug

Japan has approved Gilead Sciences Incs remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday, making it the countrys first officially authorized drug for the coronavirus disease. Japan reached the decision just three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020