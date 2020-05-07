Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India divestment process looks very uncertain amid COVID-19 crisis, says Crisil

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:08 IST
Air India divestment process looks very uncertain amid COVID-19 crisis, says Crisil

The disinvestment process for national carrier Air India looks "very uncertain" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has impacted the aviation sector the most globally, according to rating agency Crisil. In another attempt to sell loss-making Air India, the government, in January this year, sought Expression of Interest (EoI) and the deadline for submission of EoI has now been extended till June 30. Initially, the deadline was March 17 and was first extended till April 30.

"With the current kind of environment, for people to bid for a known airline like Air India and the kind of commitment that they would have to make, it looks very uncertain that their process can go through in the current scheme of things," Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Director and Practice Leader (Transport and Logistics) at Crisil Infrastructure Advisory said on Thursday. However, Crisil expects mergers and acquisitions of airlines in the face of the losses that the domestic carriers are estimated to suffer in the current situation.

"The EoI might have been issued but in the current situation, airlines are unlikely to take up any new assets on its books." he said. "The Air India part of privatisation will have to wait for its turn. What is the timeline, I don't know as of now. But the current environment may not be the best time to go through (the sale process)," Padmanabhan said.

In 2018, the government's efforts to divest Air India failed to take off. At that time, 76 per cent stake in the airline was to be sold. Under the current disinvestment plan, the government has proposed to sell 100 per cent stake in the airline along with entire shareholding in AI Express and 50 per cent in ground handling joint venture -- Air India-SATS.

Of the airline's total debt of Rs 60,074 crore as of March 31, 2019, the buyer would be required to absorb Rs 23,286.5 crore, while the rest would be transferred to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle. Padmanabhan said all airlines irrespective of their size or business model or nature of operations have been impacted due to the coronavirus outbreak and all are looking at how to survive in the current situation.

According to him, the domestic aviation industry is expected to incur combined loss to the tune of up to Rs 25,000 crore, with the airline sector accounting for an estimated loss of Rs 17,000 crore..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vizag gas leak: Cine personalities express shock, pray for speedy recovery of affected

Indian film personalities such as Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar, Sai Pallavi, on Thursday expressed dismay after at least 11 people died and 1,000 others were exposed to the gas leak at a chemical plant in A...

Cong leader booked for lockdown violation

Congress leader Tilak Raj Behad and several others have been booked for violating lockdown restrictions&#160;and holding a public meeting at a village in Uttarakhands Rudrapur district, police said on Thursday. Behad recently went to Malsa ...

31 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Haryana, total cases reach 625

As many as 31 new positive cases have been reported in Haryana today, taking the total positive cases in the state to 625, said Health Department, Govt of Haryana. The cumulative number of persons on surveillance including contacts till dat...

Criminal case registered against management of chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh where gas leak occurred, says Police. PTI DBV SA VS VS

Criminal case registered against management of chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh where gas leak occurred, says Police. PTI DBV SA VS VS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020