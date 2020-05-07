Left Menu
BMW Group India Resumes Local Production at Plant Chennai

BMW Group India started operations at Plant Chennai today in accordance with guidelines issued by local authorities.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:35 IST
BMW Group India Resumes Local Production at Plant Chennai
BMW Chennai Plant. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India started operations at Plant Chennai today in accordance with guidelines issued by local authorities. Local production at the plant will be started with less than 50 per cent of the regular workforce. All other employees will continue to work from home. The plant will resume its operations in a single shift. Depending on the pandemic situation and government advisories, the deployment of staff will be adjusted steadily.

BMW Plant Chennai has implemented several precautionary measures to create a safe working environment including remodeling of plant layout to ensure strict social distancing, individual protective gear for all employees, daily health check-ups, staggered lunch schedules, pre-packed meals and the highest level of sanitization measures. The National Sales Company and BMW India Financial Services based out of BMW Group India headquarters in Gurugram will continue to work from home.

BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad Dealerships across the country will restart the operations in adherence to local government directives and advisories while maintaining necessary safety and hygiene measures. Disclaimer: This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

