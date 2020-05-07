Left Menu
Updated: 07-05-2020 20:28 IST
VE Commercial Vehicles resumes manufacturing operations in India

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) on Thursday said it has resumed manufacturing operations at its plants in the country following relaxation of guidelines for the third phase of the lockdown by the government. The plants located at Pithampur, Dewas, and Baggad in Madhya Pradesh and Thane in Maharashtra have resumed lean operations after the required permissions were granted by the state government, VECV said in a statement.

Lean operations have been initiated at 25-40 per cent levels in these plants with strict adherence to the guidelines and advisories laid down by the central and state governments as well as local authorities, it added. "The priority continues to be to service the customers with dispatch of parts to various service centres, dispatch of already produced BS-VI vehicles, and meeting the needs of transporters engaged in delivery of essential goods," the company said.

VECV, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had earlier initiated sanitization processes, maintenance of their plant and machinery, annual stock-taking and various steps required to maintain social distancing and other safety norms. Commenting on the resumption of operations, VECV MD & CEO Vinod Aggarwal said,"We're pleased that we have been granted permissions to resume operations at five of our facilities. While we take all the necessary steps to ensure safety of our workforce, we hope that the resumption kickstarts the journey of revival." He further said,"We continue to work with lean teams to address critical dependencies while we wait for the manufacturing operations to resume in full swing. Till the entire supplier and dealers network is mobilised, our key focus will remain on dispatching parts and ready vehicles, and ensuring our plants are ready... when the lockdown is lifted entirely." The company said VE Power Train plant has also resumed manufacturing and exports of engines for Volvo Group requirements. Similarly, Eicher Engineering Components (EEC) plants at Dewas have resumed lean operations to meet requirements of exports customers engaged in agricultural tractors, harvesters, essential mining and construction segment. Additionally, EEC plant at Thane has also received limited permission to resume lean operations where work will commence soon as per strict government guidelines, the company added.

VECV also said its dealerships have been maintaining emergency support for vehicles carrying essential goods with Eicher On Road Service (EOS 24x7). Currently, 139 workshops and 40 site support set-ups are partially operational as per permissions from respective state government authorities, it said adding new processes have been introduced to ensure all safety norms at these workshops. The company said it has extended warranty, free service, and annual maintenance contracts till June 30 for its entire Eicher Trucks and Buses range.

