Left Menu
Development News Edition

More companies in TN resume operations at manufacturing units

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:31 IST
More companies in TN resume operations at manufacturing units

Chennai, May 7(PTI): Several companies with presence in Tamil Nadu have commenced operations with limited staff in line with the relaxation of guidelines issued by the government for the third phase of lockdown. While two companies -- Tube Investments of India and auto major BMW Group India -- announced on Thursday that they are resuming operations, two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor, Royal Enfield and Lakshmi Machine Works have already restarted operations.

Tube Investments of India Ltd said it resumed operations in two-thirds of its plant locations, giving paramount regard for health and safety of employees. Tube Investments manufactures products for automotive, railway, construction, mining and agriculture sectors at its 18 manufacturing locations.

The city-based Murugappa Group company was awaiting permission from local authorities to resume operations in remaining plant locations. BMW India resumed production at its facility near Chennai adhering to guidelines issued by local authorities.

The company said it has commenced local production with less than 50 per cent of regular workforce, BMW Group India said. BMW has a manufacturing unit at neighbouring Singaperumal Koil that produces several range of cars.

Following the COVID-19 lockdown during the third week of March, the company had suspended production. TVS Motor said it commenced operations across all factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh.

Lakshmi Machine Works engaged in manufacturing of textile machinery in Coimbatore said it has resumed operations at its factory with limited workforce. The Coimbatore-based company had suspended operations from March 24 following the government's directive to shut shop to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Royal Enfield said it has resumed operations at its manufacturing facility in Oragadam near Chennai. The company, besides its plant at Oragadam, commenced operations at its Thiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal facilities.

While the Oragadam unit would be the first facility to go on stream, Royal Enfield said the operations would resume in the two other facilities in a phased manner. The company's dealerships have also begun partial operations with around 300 of them expected to be operational by middle of this month.

Concrete equipment-maker Schwing Stetter also commenced operation at its Chennai unit which has been shut for nearly 45 days. "The facility will now run with the required workforce to meet the initial production demand and will follow all the government's directives on operations", the company said.

At the Chennai unit, Schwing Stetter manufactures concrete pavers, kerb and gutter machines, all- terrain cranes, cold milling machines, motor graders among others. The resumption of operations comes after the Centre and various state governments allowed industries to function in green and orange zones, where the coronavirus cases are nil or within certain parameters, since the third phase of lockdown began on May 4.

No relaxation is allowed in red zones, where the cases and doubling rates are higher..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's TAP starts to restore flights to London, Paris

Portugals flag carrier TAP resumed some of its international operations on Thursday with a flight to London as lockdown measures imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus are slowly being lifted in the tourism-dependent country.A flig...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi outlines next coronavirus aid bill

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday laid out the broad outlines of the next massive coronavirus-response bill Democrats will seek, with possible votes as soon as next week.Pelosi said the bills major components wi...

Online Nations Chess: Anand wins but Russia hold India 2-2

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand registered his first win but India were held to a 2-2 draw by Russia in the ongoing Online Nations Cup on Thursday. The seasoned Anand beat Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi in just 17 moves in a fifth ro...

Entrepreneurs express helplessness in paying salaries to employees, say factories shut since March

As the nation entered into 44th day of coronavirus-induced lockdown, entrepreneurs have expressed helplessness in paying salaries to their employees stating that the factories have been shut since March. Speaking to ANI, Vipin Malhan, presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020