Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquor makers urges Delhi government to withdraw 70 pc additional tax 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:41 IST
Liquor makers urges Delhi government to withdraw 70 pc additional tax 

Liquor makers have urged the Delhi government to withdraw 70 per cent additional tax imposed on liquor in the city, calling the move 'counterproductive'. The price increase, after the demand surge is over, would lead to decline in sales and also encourage illegal supply from neighbouring states, having lower price, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) said in a letter to Delhi government.

"In our understanding this decision may perhaps have either or both of two objectives – one to raise more revenues for the government and two, to manage crowd at liquor outlets," CIABC Director General Vinod Giri said. "It is our humble view that this decision may prove to be counterproductive and suboptimal for both objectives as explained below," he added.

Once the initial surge of panic purchase is over, this kind of price increase will have strong adverse effect on sales in Delhi, he said. "It will be further compounded by free flow of unlawful liquor from neighbouring states which have much lower prices. Such drastic price increase cannot sustain demand in Delhi, especially with cheaper options available across the border, and will actually be counterproductive," the association said.

It asked that the 70 per cent tax be "treated, at best, as a very short term measure". "We, therefore, request you to kindly withdraw 70 per cent cess as early as possible," CIABC said.

The Delhi government had imposed a 70 per cent special coronavirus fees on sale of liquor on the maximum retail price from May 5. According to the association, barely 50 of the 800 liquor retail outlets in the city were fully operational on the first two days after sale of liquor was allowed during the lockdown.

Besides, all the bars in the cities are shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. CIABC suggested increasing the number of liquor shops immediately by allowing opening of all shops outside containment zones on the basis of self verification and those in malls which have independent entrances.

Besides, it has asked to allow bars to sell liquor as they have unsold stock which will help in improving product availability. It has also suggested to allow online sales to keep crowd away from shops and to reduce human contact during the lockdown period.

"Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Punjab have already passed orders for such systems. Based on experiences elsewhere in the world, this can take 15-20 per cent customers away from shops. This is also more robust process where product can be traced from warehouse to the customer electronically," it said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

3 die on the spot after misfired bomb explodes in Jaisalmer

Three persons died due to a blast on Wednesday while collecting scrap at Armys Ramdevra firing range, Jaisalmer Police said on Thursday. Three people were collecting scrap at Armys Ramdevra firing range yesterday, during which there could h...

Soccer-Fiorentina say three players test positive for COVID-19

Three players at Serie A soccer club Fiorentina have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as three members of the back-up staff, the Florence-based club said in a statement on Thursday. The tests were carried out ahead of a return to traini...

Fresh returnees from abroad may opt for paid quarantine, isolation facilities: Health ministry

Returnees from abroad, suspect or confirmed cases of COVID-19 or their contacts coming from outside India may opt for paid facilities such as hotels, service apartments and lodges for self-quarantine or isolation if they do not have requisi...

First train carrying migrant workers to MP leaves Delhi; second train to Bihar to leave Friday

Over 1,000 migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh, stranded in the national capital for nearly 40 days due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, left for their state in a special Shramik train on Thursday. Health Minister Satyendra Jain said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020