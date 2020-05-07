Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrants carried to different states from Maha in six trains

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:38 IST
Migrants carried to different states from Maha in six trains

Six Shramik special trains were operated from various parts of Maharashtra to ferry the stranded migrants to their home states on Thursday, officials said. The Central Railway said it ran the first train on Thursday between Panvel in Raigad district and Habibganj in Madhya Pradesh at 12.10 am.

Later in the day, the railway authorities operated Shramik special trains between Thane-Bapudham Motihari (Bihar), Ahmednagar-Unnao (UP), Uralikanchan-Rewa (MP), and Akola-Jabalpur (MP) till 8 pm. "Except for a train comprising 20 coaches, all other trains were of 24 coaches. Each train carried approximately 1,200 migrants registered and nominated by the state government," a senior railway official said.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said that the train from Uralikanchan railway station on the outskirts of Pune city carried 1,093 migrant labourers to Rewa. "It will directly reach Rewa on Friday. One meal packet and a water bottle was given to each migrant," he said.

The state government authorities said a Shramik special train departed from Aurangabad for Bhopal with around 1,200 migrants from Aurangabad, Nanded, Beed, Osmanabad and Jalna districts on Thursday night. They said that the migrant labourers were allowed to board the train as per the social distancing norms and after they were screened by the health department.

The Aurangabad district administration said that the train was completely sanitised before the migrants were allowed to board it and they were provided food and water. Talking to PTI, deputy collector and nodal officer Appasaheb Shinde said each bogie of the train carried around 55 passengers as part of the social distancing measure.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chile´s Pinera says lobbied Trump to seek 'pole position' for vaccine access

Chiles President Sebastian Pinera said on Thursday he had spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump to seek to place his country in pole position to receive early access to a vaccine for the new coronavirus when one is developed.Pinera said he ...

Justice Dept dropping Flynn's criminal case

The Justice Department on Thursday said it is dropping the criminal case against President Donald Trumps first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, abandoning a prosecution that became a rallying cry for Trump and his supporters in att...

With plexiglass barriers, Greece's Santorini island wants visitors to return

There is a new addition at a bar on Santorini. The beach lounge chairs are surrounded by plexiglass screens, a precaution against coronavirus once the island starts getting visitors again.Beach bar owner Charlie Chahine says he does not lik...

Rajasthan govt to set up task force to create investor-friendly environment

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the government will soon set up a task force to create investor-friendly environment in the state so that the economy can get back on track at the earliest. The government is aware...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020