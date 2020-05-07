Left Menu
Development News Edition

Overwatch, Call of Duty leagues team with Sportradar

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:41 IST
Overwatch, Call of Duty leagues team with Sportradar

The Overwatch League and Call of Duty League have joined forces on a multiyear deal with integrity service firm Sportradar for protection from betting corruption, Activision Blizzard announced Thursday. Per the terms of the deal, Sportradar will monitor global betting activity related to domestic and international Overwatch League and Call of Duty League competitions organized by Activision. Sportradar also will report any potential breaches, provide access to its "intelligence and investigation services unit" and look to educate players on the risks and rules on betting.

Sportradar supports prominent sports organizations, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, FIFA and Tennis Australia. "Call of Duty League and Overwatch League have long taken steps to safeguard the integrity of matches, and working with Sportradar is a step to further reinforce the importance of fair play," said Jason Hahn, Activision Blizzard's head of strategic initiatives.

"As our esports activities continue to grow and as fans increasingly engage with wagering on matches, we need to ensure we are doing as much as we can to proactively protect our ecosystem. Working with Sportradar, an industry leader, is important in protecting our players, teams and matches and giving fans the best experience they deserve. We look forward to establishing this relationship with Sportradar and continued expansion of our work together." Sportradar will monitor potential match fixing, inside information misuse and other unethical and illegal betting and gaming activities.

"Integrity is a crucial component to the overall success of esports, especially in a time with more betting opportunities available and more tournaments taking place," said Andy Cunningham, head of North American integrity services and league relations at Sportradar. "We look forward to working with the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League to fortify their already powerful integrity measures."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chile´s Pinera says lobbied Trump to seek 'pole position' for vaccine access

Chiles President Sebastian Pinera said on Thursday he had spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump to seek to place his country in pole position to receive early access to a vaccine for the new coronavirus when one is developed.Pinera said he ...

Justice Dept dropping Flynn's criminal case

The Justice Department on Thursday said it is dropping the criminal case against President Donald Trumps first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, abandoning a prosecution that became a rallying cry for Trump and his supporters in att...

With plexiglass barriers, Greece's Santorini island wants visitors to return

There is a new addition at a bar on Santorini. The beach lounge chairs are surrounded by plexiglass screens, a precaution against coronavirus once the island starts getting visitors again.Beach bar owner Charlie Chahine says he does not lik...

Rajasthan govt to set up task force to create investor-friendly environment

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the government will soon set up a task force to create investor-friendly environment in the state so that the economy can get back on track at the earliest. The government is aware...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020