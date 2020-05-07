Overwatch, Call of Duty leagues team with Sportradar

The Overwatch League and Call of Duty League have joined forces on a multiyear deal with integrity service firm Sportradar for protection from betting corruption, Activision Blizzard announced Thursday. Per the terms of the deal, Sportradar will monitor global betting activity related to domestic and international Overwatch League and Call of Duty League competitions organized by Activision. Sportradar also will report any potential breaches, provide access to its "intelligence and investigation services unit" and look to educate players on the risks and rules on betting.

Sportradar supports prominent sports organizations, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, FIFA and Tennis Australia. "Call of Duty League and Overwatch League have long taken steps to safeguard the integrity of matches, and working with Sportradar is a step to further reinforce the importance of fair play," said Jason Hahn, Activision Blizzard's head of strategic initiatives.

"As our esports activities continue to grow and as fans increasingly engage with wagering on matches, we need to ensure we are doing as much as we can to proactively protect our ecosystem. Working with Sportradar, an industry leader, is important in protecting our players, teams and matches and giving fans the best experience they deserve. We look forward to establishing this relationship with Sportradar and continued expansion of our work together." Sportradar will monitor potential match fixing, inside information misuse and other unethical and illegal betting and gaming activities.

"Integrity is a crucial component to the overall success of esports, especially in a time with more betting opportunities available and more tournaments taking place," said Andy Cunningham, head of North American integrity services and league relations at Sportradar. "We look forward to working with the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League to fortify their already powerful integrity measures."

--Field Level Media