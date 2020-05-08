Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bonds give cautious welcome to U.S.-China trade progress

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 13:19 IST
Euro zone bonds give cautious welcome to U.S.-China trade progress
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone government bond yields were little moved on Friday as investors gave a cautious welcome to U.S. and Chinese trade representatives agreeing to strengthen cooperation, while the more positive mood helped Italian borrowing costs to fall. Government bond markets have had a volatile week after a German constitutional court ruling threatened to jeopardize one of the European Central Bank's bond-buying programs unless it can show the scheme is proportional.

That has worried investors about the future of the ECB's emergency purchase scheme and sparked a sell-off in Italian debt, which is dependent on ECB purchases to keep borrowing costs down. Hefty issuance of new government bonds this week to fund coronavirus stimulus plans has also pushed yields higher.

But on Friday the market was calm, as investors digested news that U.S. and Chinese trade representatives discussed their Phase 1 trade deal on Friday, with China saying they agreed to improve the atmosphere. Jan von Gerich, a fixed income analyst at Nordea, said he believed the market was overly optimistic about the deal.

"When it comes to (U.S. President Donald) Trump, everything is uncertain ... But it will be very difficult for China to hold in this environment to those commitments in the trade agreement," he said, referring to the economic hit China faces from the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. The German 10-year yield was unchanged on the day at -0.548%. Other core eurozone yields were also unmoved.

On the economic data front, the big news of the day will be U.S. payroll figures which are expected to show the American economy has lost the most jobs since the Great Depression. But analysts said backward-looking economic data had generally been ignored by bond markets, with much more interest in the speed at which lockdowns are lifted and evidence of when an economic recovery would take hold.

"It seems at least in the eurozone that economic data is not the main driver and there's more interest on the political front," von Gerich at Nordea said. Italian yields dropped in early trade. The 10-year yield was down 3 basis points at 1.873%, pulling it further away from the 2% level it hit earlier this week. Some economists say borrowing costs above 2% start to throw Italy's debt sustainability into danger.

Shorter-dated Italian debt yields also dropped, with the five-year yield at 1.412%, 5 basis points lower on the day.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Saddened beyond words' about death of migrants on rail track, says president

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was saddened beyond words over the deaths of 16 migrant workers crushed by a goods train in Aurangabad in MaharashtraThe workers were walking along the tracks on their way to their homes in Madhya...

Cricket-Restarting game should not compromise its quality, says England's Root

England test captain Joe Root is keen to play international cricket this summer but not by compromising on quality of the game or its intensity, the 29-year-old has said. With professional cricket suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic,...

World Bank approves USD 400 mn loan to help Afghanistan deal with COVID-19 crisis

The World Bank on Friday approved a USD 400 million grant to help Afghanistan sustain the pace of key economic and public finance reforms and support the country to manage current risks and uncertainties compounded by the COVID-19 crisis. T...

European lawmakers to consider tougher climate law - draft

European Union lawmakers are considering toughening the blocs planned climate law, with stricter near-term emission goals and a binding commitment for every member state to decarbonize by 2050, according to a draft document seen by Reuters....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020