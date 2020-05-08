P&G HHCL reports 6 pc fall in Q4 sales as COVID-19 challenges linger

FMCG major Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHHCL) on Friday reported sales of Rs 656 crore in the quarter ending March, down 6 per cent from Rs 699 crore in the year-ago period. The profit after tax, however, moved up 1 per cent to Rs 91 crore from Rs 90 crore in the same period.

The company was forecasting high single-digit sales growth for the quarter before the lockdown. "But following the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, the business operations were severely disrupted across the country," it said in a statement. Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan said the company has been providing consumers with health and hygiene products which have become critical now more than ever.

"In the near-term, we will focus on scaling up our operations to maximise the availability of our products to meet consumer needs, while following health and safety guidelines by the government authorities," he said in a statement. Gopalan said the company is also stepping up to be a force for good through its COVID-19 response and relief programme under which it will support government and relief organisations through in-kind, product and critical supplies donations, and create awareness about preventive measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

As a part of relief efforts, its leading feminine care brand Whisper is supporting the government and relief organisations with more than 15 lakh sanitary pads for female healthcare workers, women in underprivileged containment areas and migrant communities. Through its 'Touch of Care' programme, the company's healthcare brand Vicks is donating more than 33,000 protective hygiene and ration kits to the elderly people in need.

