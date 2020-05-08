Left Menu
Sebi officer tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 14:45 IST
An officer working with capital markets regulator Sebi has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the regulatory authority to get its headquarters here completely sanitised as per the necessary protocols while ensuring that all its functions continue uninterrupted, officials said. While most of the staff at Sebi's head office in the Bandra Kurla Complex area have been working from home ever since the lockdown began on March 25, some have been coming to office as per the government guidelines.

Necessary arrangements are already in place for the work to continue uninterrupted, officials said. All capital market entities, including stock exchanges and commodities bourses, have been functioning during the lockdown as part of relaxations given for essential services.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been actually very active during this time, while issuing a number of circulars and notifications including for granting a number of relaxations to market entities and listed companies, as also for greater surveillance during such difficult times to safeguard investors' interest. Sources said that the office premise was completely sanitised this morning and will remain closed for the day as part of abundant precaution, after it was found on Thursday evening that one officer has tested positive.

"Since lockdown has been announced, Sebi has been taking all precautionary measures including those announced by the central and state governments," an official said. "After one of its officers reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday evening, Sebi is taking further required action as per the protocol, including sanitisation of its office buildings in BKC. Sebi continues to function uninterruptedly," the official added.

