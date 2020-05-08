Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sony India starts advanced booking for home audio-video products

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:12 IST
Sony India starts advanced booking for home audio-video products

Consumer electronics major Sony India on Friday said it has started online advanced booking for home audio-video products, which will be delivered to customers after the lockdown is lifted. The company has announced attractive offers on advanced online booking for smart TVs, cameras and home theatres, which will be delivered by Sony’s retail channels as Sony Center and Sony Exclusive after the lockdown is lifted, it said in a statement.

Other industry players such as Samsung and LG have already started pre-booking for items like smart TVs and home appliances through their own digital platforms. After 40 days of lockdown, certain business activities like opening of standalone stores and e-commerce delivery of non-essential items have been allowed in green and orange zones (locations with few or no COVID-19 cases).

With some relaxations being made in the third phase of the lockdown from May 4, these companies are now looking at a revival in demand. ”Customers are at the heart of everything we do at Sony India. We want to bring the best home entertainment options to everyone who is spending time at home during this lockdown,” Sony India Managing Director Sunil Nayyar said.

Under its 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' programme, Sony is offering discounts and special price offer on its Bravia TVs, Alpha range of cameras with select lenses, the statement added. Moreover, Sony India has launched an 85-inch screen TV priced at Rs 5.99 lakh, loaded with most advanced technologies such as Android 9 Pie and X1 4K HDR Picture Processor. It also offers an immersive viewing experience with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos.

Besides, Sony India is offering attractive finance schemes with zero interest and lower EMI , making it easier for customers to buy. “Sony India will launch a new online purchase option www.ShopatSC.com via third-party portal, supported by the retail and distribution channel,” it said.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia: No U.S. mention of extending START treaty during recent talks -RIA

The United States did not express its preparedness to extend the 2010 New START treaty during talks between Moscow and Washington, the RIA news agency cited Russias Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday.U.S. President D...

Ibrahimovic keeps busy in Sweden, fuelling talk he will stay

AC Milan was on Friday awaiting the belated return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic from a protracted and productive coronavirus exile in Sweden that has fuelled speculation in his native country that their biggest star was coming home for good. While...

In 216 districts no positive COVID-19 cases detected; India's recovery percentage now 29.36

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that there are 216 districts where no COVID-19 cases have been detected, and the recovery percentage is now 29.36. In the last 24 hours, there were 3,390 new COVID-19 positi...

US STOCKS-Futures climb as Sino-U.S. tensions ease

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as signs of improving relations between the United States and China boosted sentiment ahead of a key jobs report that is likely to show a historic surge in unemployment due to coronavirus-induced lock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020