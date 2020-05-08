Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Good Old 'Champi' Makes its Way Back into Indian Homes During the Nationwide Lockdown

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:17 IST
The Good Old 'Champi' Makes its Way Back into Indian Homes During the Nationwide Lockdown

TV stars bond with their loved ones over a fun champi session with Parachute AdvansedMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Champi’, the most common name for an Indian head massage has been a very personal and comforting practise passed down generations in this country. Everyone at some point in their lives have had an elder family member indulging them in a relaxing champi session. The COVID-19 outbreak has found all of us rearranging our lives like never before. While most of us have been working from our homes, it is needless to say that we all need to indulge in some self-care. Regular oil massages help to keep the scalp healthy, nourish the hair and improve dry and damaged hair. Our good old champi is not only a calming activity that stimulates blood circulation and distresses the mind but is also a special way to bond with your loved ones. This lockdown has witnessed the practise of champi making its way back into the hair care routines of many Indian families. Parachute Advansed has always been synonymous to coconut hair-oil and therefore, inseparable from the idea of champi. Recently, Parachute Advansed Hot Oil hosted a #ChampiBeats challenge on Tik Tok that saw renowned TV celebrities such as Bharti Singh, Anita Hassanandani, Hina Khan and Deepika Singh as well as a host of trending Tik Tok influencers participating in a quick 15 seconds champi with their loved ones at home. For the Tik Tok campaign, Parachute Advansed created a peppy track basis which the celebrities and influencers indulged in giving a champi where the massage technique changed with the rhythm of the music every 5 seconds. The #ChampiBeats Challenge gained virality soon after it went live on social media resulting in a whopping 8 Billion+ views and over 11K versions of the video created and posted by consumers Reminiscing her champi experience, Indian television actress Hina Khan said, “As a kid, it was a weekly ritual to get a coconut hair oil champi to keep my hair healthy and shiny. My father would give me a nice hot oil champi over the weekend which I always looked forward to. Over the years, as I got busier with work, our ritual was lost somewhere. However, with the current lockdown situation we are all learning to make the most of our free time. Our champi ritual has been revived and while it most certainly makes me feel relaxed and calm, I also get to sit down and bond with him!” Indian stand-up comedian Bharti Singh said, “Haarsh and I have been making the most of this lockdown now that we get more time at home together. We have both decided to take this time to nourish and nurture ourselves. While I’ve been following a regular skincare ritual, Haarsh and I have decided to add a quick coconut hair oil champi to our routine as well. We talk, laugh and bond over every champi session and I hope we can continue these sessions post lockdown as well.” Please click the links to view #ChampiBeats Tiktok videos of Hina Khan - vm.tiktok.com/cw8jap andBharti Singh - vm.tiktok.com/cwfWRS. Image 1: Hina Khan - #ChampiBeats Image 2: Bharti Singh - #ChampiBeats PWRPWR

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Virus lockdowns mute VE Day celebrations; US jobless to rise

European leaders held muted commemorations Friday to mark the end of World War II on the continent, as coronavirus lockdowns kept crowds from celebrating VE Day. Across the ocean, Americans awaited what is expected to be the worst set of un...

Soccer-Rules changed to allow up to five subs per team - FIFA

Teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure to help cope with potential fixture congestion in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak, FIFA said on Friday.The change i...

Mumbai: 77 COVID-19 Arthur Road jail inmates shifted to Mahul

The 77 inmates of Arthur Road Jailin central Mumbai who tested positive for novel coronaviruswere on Friday shifted to a vacant building in Mahul insuburban Chembur to undergo quarantine, an official saidThe 77 had tested positive after com...

Roaming 'robodog' politely tells Singapore park goers to keep apart

Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singapore authorities to help curb coronavirus infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart.The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dyn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020