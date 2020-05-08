Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity MF inflows hit 4-month low of Rs 6,108 cr in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:55 IST
Equity MF inflows hit 4-month low of Rs 6,108 cr in April

Inflows into equity mutual funds dropped to a four-month low of Rs 6,108 crore in April amid uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 crisis. Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed a net inflow of Rs 45,999 crore across all segments last month as compared to an outflow of Rs 2.13 lakh crore in March, data by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed on Friday. "In the midst of uncertainty over the possible impact of the lockdown, due to COVID-19 pandemic, on the global as well as domestic economy, investors are looking at this scenario as an investment opportunity," said Himanshu Srivastava, Senior Analyst Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India. As per the data, inflows into equity and equity-linked open ended schemes stood at Rs 6,213 crore, while an outflow of Rs 105 crore was seen from close-ended funds, taking the net inflow to Rs 6,108 crore. In March, such schemes attracted a net infusion of Rs 11,485 crore, which was the highest level in one year. Prior to this, equity schemes saw an investment Rs 10,760 crore in February, Rs 7,547 crore in January and Rs 4,432 crore in December. The month of April witnessed a relief rally in the markets on the back of measures taken by the government and RBI to boost the domestic economy. Besides, selective relaxation in lockdown to kickstart economic activity too helped in improving the sentiments.  Consequently, S&P BSE Sensex surged by around 14 per cent during the month. Except for dividend yield fund category, all the equity-oriented mutual fund categories registered net inflows last month. Large-cap, multi-cap and ELSS (equity linked saving schemes) saw inflows of Rs 1,691 crore, Rs 1,240 crore and Rs 752 crore respectively during the month under review. "While large caps are considered to be more stable than its mid and small cap counterparts during turbulent times, multi-cap category provides investors exposure in all the three segments of the equity markets (i.e., large, mid and small caps). "The aim is to benefit from the opportunities arising in all three market segments by staying invested in one fund. Due to this aspect, this category of funds is also used from asset allocation perspective and has thus been gaining significant traction," Srivastava added. Investment through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route declined to Rs 8,376 crore last month from Rs 8,641 crore in March. However, the number of SIP accounts rose by 1.94 lakh to 3.14 crore. "It is heartening to note that despite subdued economic scenario, retail investors are seen to be continuing with their goal-based investment discipline, displaying mature investment conduct, as seen from month-on-month rise in retail AUMs, as also marked rise in the number of SIP accounts. "Slowing redemptions in retail and overall mutual fund schemes is indicative of rising investor preference for mutual funds as a long-term wealth creation," Amfi Chief Executive N S Venkatesh said. "'In the prevailing scenario of low inflation, expected softer interest rate regime, MF industry would see heightened interest in fixed income schemes, especially low duration schemes,"' he added.  After witnessing a net outflow of Rs 1.95 lakh crore in the previous month, the debt-oriented categories witnessed a net inflow of Rs 43,432 crore in April. This was largely driven by a net inflow of Rs 68,848 crore in liquid funds. With regards to debt funds, Venkatesh said investors should not panic, and the shutting down of six debt schemes by Franklin Templeton was a one-off incident. "Given the liquidity squeeze in the lower credit space of the Indian bond markets and ensuing risk averse environment, there was a flight to safety from investors. Consequently, investors rushed to redeem their investments from avenues which they perceived as taking higher risk," Srivastava said. Credit risk category, given its nature, was the worst hit with a net outflow of Rs 19,239 crore during the month. This is among the highest ever monthly net outflows from this category.  Venkatesh added that redemptions have slowed down substantially in credit risk funds because of special window of Rs 50,000 crore provided by the RBI.  As far inflow in credit risk funds is concerned, people will take a little bit of time, he added. Medium duration category, which also has funds that invest in lower credit space, too witnessed net outflow of Rs 6,364 crore. Besides, gold ETFs saw an inflow of Rs 731 crore last month, after withdrawals of Rs 195 crore in March. The assets under management of the 44-player mutual fund industry stood at Rs 23.93 lakh crore in April-end, from Rs 22.26 lakh crore in March-end.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain: police arrest man suspected of planning terror attack

Spanish police arrested a Moroccan man on Friday suspected of planning a terror attack in the name of the Islamic State group during Spains coronavirus crisis. Spains Civil Guard said that the arrest carried out in Barcelona was aided by th...

WRAPUP 1-Coronavirus deals U.S. job losses of 20.5 million, historic unemployment rate in April

The U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression, and the starkest sign yet of how the novel coronavirus pandemic is battering the worlds biggest economy. The Labor De...

Railways ferried over 2.5 lakh people stranded during lockdown in 222 special trains: MHA

The railways has so far run 222 special trains to ferry over 2.5 lakh people, including migrant labourers, stranded in different of parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry ...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 640pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020