Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lupin's Pithampur units complete successful UK MHRA inspection

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:26 IST
Lupin's Pithampur units complete successful UK MHRA inspection

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said the inspection of its three units at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh by the UK health regulator has been successfully completed

The inspection carried out by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the UK at the company's  three manufacturing units in Pithampur has been closed, Lupin said in a statement.  The inspection was conducted in January 2020, it added.  “We are committed to maintaining truly global quality standards at all our manufacturing facilities. The successful close out of the inspection at Pithampur, and release of the inspection report by UK MHRA further bolsters our confidence in our quality standards and manufacturing processes,” Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said.  Shares of Lupin settled at Rs 835.20 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.65 per cent, from the previous close.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says had nothing to do with Venezuela incursion

President Donald Trump on Friday again said the U.S. government was not behind a bungled incursion into Venezuela allegedly to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, saying in a Fox News interview he would not rely on a small group for such an...

Spain: police arrest man suspected of planning terror attack

Spanish police arrested a Moroccan man on Friday suspected of planning a terror attack in the name of the Islamic State group during Spains coronavirus crisis. Spains Civil Guard said that the arrest carried out in Barcelona was aided by th...

WRAPUP 1-Coronavirus deals U.S. job losses of 20.5 million, historic unemployment rate in April

The U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression, and the starkest sign yet of how the novel coronavirus pandemic is battering the worlds biggest economy. The Labor De...

Railways ferried over 2.5 lakh people stranded during lockdown in 222 special trains: MHA

The railways has so far run 222 special trains to ferry over 2.5 lakh people, including migrant labourers, stranded in different of parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020