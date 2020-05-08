Lupin's Pithampur units complete successful UK MHRA inspection

Lupin's Pithampur units complete successful UK MHRA inspectionPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:26 IST
Drug firm Lupin on Friday said the inspection of its three units at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh by the UK health regulator has been successfully completed
The inspection carried out by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the UK at the company's three manufacturing units in Pithampur has been closed, Lupin said in a statement. The inspection was conducted in January 2020, it added. “We are committed to maintaining truly global quality standards at all our manufacturing facilities. The successful close out of the inspection at Pithampur, and release of the inspection report by UK MHRA further bolsters our confidence in our quality standards and manufacturing processes,” Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said. Shares of Lupin settled at Rs 835.20 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.65 per cent, from the previous close.
