Madhya Pradesh Launches Landmark Property Registration Initiative on PM Modi’s Birthday

In a significant move coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, alongside BJP national president Nitin Nabin, launched the 'Swamitva Adhikar Abhilekh Nispadan Evam Panjiyan Yojana-2026' in Indore. The scheme is part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ and promises free registration of properties in rural Madhya Pradesh.

The initiative is set to enable legal ownership for around 50 lakh privately owned rural properties. CM Yadav explained that officials, known as Patwaris, will directly visit households to facilitate the process. Spanning all 55 districts from September 17 to October 17, this effort underscores a profound step towards legal security for rural citizens’ properties.

The Chief Minister highlighted the sentimental value of this initiative, emphasizing that the properties are deeply rooted in family and ancestral heritage. This scheme not only provides legal recognition but honors the emotional ties citizens have with their lands. As the first state in India to offer such a program, Madhya Pradesh sets a precedent in public service and governance.