India to expand 'Vande Bharat Mission' beginning May 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:38 IST
India will expand from next week its mega mission to evacuate stranded Indians from abroad by including countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Germany, Spain and Thailand, official sources said on Friday. They said stranded Indians in central Asia as well as in various European countries will be brought back home under the second phase of the 'Vande Bharat Mission' beginning May 15.

A total 64 flights carrying approximately 15,000 returnees from 12 countries are expected to land at 14 airports across India from May 7 to 15 as part of phase one of the mission, they said. Sources said Indian Navy ship INS Jalashwa set sail on Friday afternoon from Male to Kochi with approximately 700 returnees on board.

